Emily in Paris season 3 ending explained: who does Emily end up with?

Another season, another cliffhanger! Yes, the Emily in Paris season 3 ending left us with just as many questions and concerns as last season's, so we're here to break down everything that happened in that shocking season finale.

Emily in Paris season 3 debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, December 21, continuing the Parisian adventures of our titular heroine, marketing pro Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), and her friends and coworkers in the City of Lights.

Emily in Paris season 2 kickstarted several of the storylines that ran throughout the show's third season, including the love quadrangle between Emily, Alfie, Gabriel and Camille, and Mindy's on-again-off-again relationship with her bandmate Benoit.

So how did all of the characters fare this time around? Here's everything to know about the Emily in Paris season 3 ending. (Spoilers obviously ahead!)

Emily in Paris season 3 ending explained

Going into the Emily in Paris season 3 finale, things between Emily and her BFF-slash-roommate Mindy (Ashley Park) are uncharacteristically frosty thanks to some tension with the latter's new boyfriend, Camille's close relationship with Greek artist Sofia has veered from professional to romantic—completely unbeknownst to her new fiancé Gabriel—and the Agence Grateau team is still trying to find their footing as a luxury marketing firm. Let's break it down:

Lily Collins as Emily and Ashley Park as Mindy. (Image credit: MARIE ETCHEGOYEN/NETFLIX)

Do Emily and Mindy make up?

By the end of the third season, things have gotten awkward between Emily and Mindy, due to the latter's new relationship with Nicolas de Léon (Paul Forman), the business scion of the powerful luxury conglomerate JVMA.

Though initially friendly, professional tensions have heightened between Emily and Nicolas after she and the Agence Grateau crew sided with the designer Pierre Cadault, who Nicolas wants to dethrone from his own fashion house. "Emily, it put me in a really difficult position because my best friend humiliated my boyfriend... I just feel like you chose work over me," Mindy tells her in the penultimate episode.

It all comes to a head at the final night of Mindy's cabaret residency, when an angry Nicolas secretly tells Emily to leave. Mindy thinks Emily's early exit was a slight from her best friend but finds out the truth from Alfie in the season finale.

"Emily didn't want to leave your party. She went to apologize to Nicolas and he told her to leave," Alfie says. "She didn't want to ruin your night. She's gonna be pissed that I told you, but I can't sit by and let that slide."

"Neither can I," Mindy replies before going to clear the air with Emily. "I am so, so sorry for how Nico treated you," she says, hugging her.

Mindy leaves to confront Nicolas about his behavior towards Emily. Nicolas agrees to meet her halfway, and later at Camille and Gabriel's engagement party in Champagne, he apologizes to Emily and asks for the two of them to start over.

Does Mindy get back with Benoit?

Speaking of Mindy, her relationship with Nicolas is largely one-sided throughout the third season, with her frequently acting as his plus one to work events, family occasions, etc. Things get more complicated with the reappearance of Benoit, her ex-boyfriend and bandmate.

Benoit shows up at her apartment in the season finale to tell her that he submitted their song "Mon Soleil" to the Eurovision Song Contest, and they were accepted. They hug and nearly kiss—until Mindy's phone rings, an incoming call from Nicolas.

By the season's end, Mindy is still technically with Nicolas, but that near-smooch seems to suggest that there's still something brewing between her and Benoit.

Bruno Gouery as Luc, Samuel Arnold as Julien and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau. (Image credit: MARIE ETCHEGOYEN/NETFLIX)

Is Julien quitting Agence Grateau?

Work tensions are also seeping into the office of Agence Grateau, as Julien (Samuel Arnold) has become increasingly frustrated by Emily stealing his professional spotlight. During a pitch meeting for a brand that Julien secured, Emily can't help but make frequent suggestions to the clients, which causes Julien to lash out: "I don't need your pitches Emily!" he yells. "It's my client. Do you have an off-switch?"

He storms out and Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) goes to check on him, telling him that she will be more receptive to his concerns. He warns her that he's had headhunters trying to hire him at other companies, and the last we see of Julien, he's seemingly replying to one recruiter's email: "I've considered your offer. Please do not discuss with anyone."

What about Sylvie and Laurent?

Things are chugging along steamily between Sylvie and her not-so-ex-husband Laurent (Arnaud Binard), who spend most of the finale dancing in the streets and between the sheets.

However, the honeymoon period is put on pause when Laurent informs the marketing exec that he's relocating to Paris to open a private membership club—that will be financed by Louis de Léon, the owner of JVMA who Sylvie royally pissed off a few episodes prior with that whole Pierre Cadault mess.

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel and Camille Razat as Camille. (Image credit: MARIE ETCHEGOYEN/NETFLIX)

Do Gabriel and Camille get married?

For much of the back half of season 3, Camille (Camille Razat) plays the part of the blushing bride-to-be—except Emily knows that she's actually cheating on Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) with Sofia (Melia Kreiling), an artist at her gallery, as she spotted the two kissing during one of Alfie's parties.

Emily finally confronts Camille at her engagement party at her family's Champagne château. "You need to tell Gabriel, okay? He deserves to know," Emily tells her. "Why? it was just a fling and now it's over. Just like you and Gabriel, right?" Camille replies.

None the wiser, Gabriel proposes an idea to Camille: why don't they just get married right then and there? "We have the priest, we have the chapel," he reasons. Camille happily agrees.

However, when it's time for the couple to exchange their vows, it seems she has a change of heart: "Gabriel, the only reason we're together is because I knew you were in love with Emily," she tearfully tells him at the altar. She reveals to everyone the truth about her and Emily's pact to never date Gabriel, a promise Camille broke last season.

"Gabriel, you and Emily have been in love with each other since the moment you met. I can see it in your eyes," Camille says. "So now, I'm sorry, I really am, but I can't marry you. And it's time we all just stop pretending."

Lily Collins as Emily and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie. (Image credit: MARIE ETCHEGOYEN/NETFLIX)

What happened between Emily and Alfie?

All is going well between Alfie and Emily until Camille's announcement at the altar.

"I knew there was something. I knew it," Alfie says after hearing the truth about Emily and Gabriel's feelings for each other. "Sorry, but I'm nobody's second choice, Cooper."

"Go and get your man," Alfie tells her. When she tries to argue that he is her man, he stops her: "No, I'm not. And I don't think I ever really was," he says before leaving.

Well, this is awkward! Things get complicated between Lily and Gabriel. (Image credit: Netflix)

Do Emily and Gabriel end up together?

Things are friendly between the sort-of exes at the beginning of the finale, with Emily outsourcing Luc to try and help Gabriel get a Michelin star at his reinvented restaurant, L'Espirit de Gigi. When Luc phones Emily during the engagement party to tell them that Gabriel will receive the prestigious honor, the duo can't help but embrace in celebration.

"You came to grey Paris and brought the sunshine to all of us," Gabriel tells her. "You did this for me and I'll never forget it." Alas, Camille catches sight of said embrace, which no doubt has something to do with her public revelations during the nuptials.

After the wedding that wasn't, Emily and Gabriel are left to deal with the debris. They admit they've always had feelings for each other, but there's one major thing standing in their way.

"There's something you don't know," Gabriel begins. "Camille didn't come back from Greece to revive our relationship... she came back to tell me that she's pregnant."

"Oh my god," Emily utters—and then the credits roll.

Yes, another shocker! You'll just have to wait for Emily in Paris season 4 to find out how it all shakes out.