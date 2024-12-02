7 deals under $10 from the Netflix Cyber Monday merch store sale

Of the many Cyber Monday streaming deals, there wasn't one on Netflix... however, the streamer is still celebrating the annual sales season, with massive discounts across the board in its official Merch store. Once again Netflix is offering a site-wide discount, which gets you 30% off anything you can find.

There are hundreds of different items on sale in the Merch Store, making this Netflix Cyber Monday sale nearly as good as a discount on the price of a subscription itself.

With so many discounted items, though, it could easily end up being hard to work out what's actually worth buying. You don't want to go over budget when simply trying to pick up some gifts! So to avoid you spending too much money, we've gone through Netflix's lists and hand-picked 7 items under $10.

This figure wasn't arbitrary; at that price, these gifts are great stocking-fillers or secret Santa ideas for fans of the various franchises on Netflix, and there are also gifts based around the streaming service itself.

So let's see what Santa has got in his sleigh:

Wednesday Addams Funko Pop! model: was $9 now $6.30 A huge number of the Netflix sub-$10 deals are on Funko Pop! models, across plenty of Netflix franchises. Here I've picked Wednesday Addams so you can take a piece of the Netflix series Wednesday home with you. There are so many other shows to choose from, including Stranger Things, Rebel Moon and many, many more.

Stranger Things Playing Cards: was $12.95, now $9.07

Theory 11 makes custom playing cards based on popular franchises, and its Stranger Things deck is reduced. They're pretty cool, and will liven up your game of Patience, although the character Eleven is used on the Ace card instead of Jack (the 11th card in series) which is a missed opportunity.

Heartstopper Love Story Sticker Sheet: was $9.95, now $6.97 A must-have for every Heartstopper fan, this Love Story Sticker Sheet features a variety of designs inspired by Nick and Charlie's journey across the seasons. Perfect for decorating your notebooks, planners, or any personal space and made from durable materials, these stickers make the ideal stocking filler!

Squid Game Wreath Pattern Wrapping Paper: was $7.95, now $5.57 Here is a holiday twist that no Squid Game fan will forget in a hurry. Give your gifts a chillingly unique twist this Christmas with the Squid Game wrapping paper featuring an eerie wreath design made up of the iconic shapes from the games. You can also get Squid Game Christmas cards if you really want to add a dark touch to the festive season.

Stranger Things Mini Poster Calendar: was $10.99, now $7.70 Get ready for 2025 with this spiral-bound Stranger Things calendar. Join Eleven, Dustin, Joyce, Steve, and all their friends all year round - and best of all these calendars are small, making them perfect for hanging in areas with limited space, such as school lockers, small office cubicles, RV campers, or dorm rooms and it even comes with a hanger included.

POP Movies: Kora from Rebel Moon: was $12, now $8.40 Resist the rule of the Imperium with a Pop! figure of Kora. If you are hunting for the next addition to your Rebel Moon collection then look no further as this is the perfect stocking filler for any fan. And this isn't the only franchise that has Pop! figures under $10 for Cyber Monday - look out for Stranger Things and Wednesday figures in the deal, too.

Exclusive Stranger Things Season 4 Pop! Puzzles: was $14.99, now $10.50 Okay, okay, we know this is technically over the $10 limit, but it was too good to miss out, and at only 50 cents over budget, this is a must-have for Stranger Things fans looking for a little downtime over the holidays. With only 500 pieces, this puzzle won't take until New Year to complete but still gives you the perfect puzzling challenge for the whole family.

