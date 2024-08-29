Outer Banks season 4: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the new season
The Pogues are at it again.
It has been a while since we've checked in with the Pogues. After jumping 18 months into the future in Outer Banks season 3, Outer Banks season 4 takes viewers back to fill in the gaps in the span of time before the third season's time jump.
Here's everything we know about Outer Banks season 4 on Netflix.
Outer Banks season 4 release date
There will be 10 episodes, each an hour long, in Outer Banks season 4. Part 1 premieres on October 10, with Part 2 arriving on November 7.
Outer Banks season 4 is a Netflix original series, which means you need to have a subscription to the streaming service in order to watch it. You can watch the first three seasons of Outer Banks on Netflix now.
Outer Banks season 4 plot
Here's the official Outer Banks season 4 synopsis from Netflix: "Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a 'normal' life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed 'Poguelandia 2.0', where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the 'G' game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they're well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future - who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?"
Outer Banks season 4 cast
The complete cast of Outer Banks season 4 is listed below.
- Chase Stokes as John B.
- Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron
- Madison Bailey as Kiara
- Jonathan Daviss as Pope
- Rudy Pankow as JJ
- Carlacia Grant as Cleo
- Drew Starkey as Rafe
- Austin North as Topper
- Fiona Palomo as Sofia
- J. Anthony Crane as Chandler Groff
- Pollyanna McIntosh as Dalia
- Brianna Brown as Hollis Robinson
- Rigo Sanchez as Lightner
- Mia Challis as Ruthie
- Cullen Moss as Shoupe
Outer Banks season 4 trailer
The full trailer for Outer Banks season 4 hasn't been released yet, but you can check out an action-packed teaser below.
