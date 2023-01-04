Outer Banks season 3: release date, cast and everything we know

Wake up, Pogues, we're in paradise! That's right, it's time to return to Poguelandia and prepare for what's bound to be an epic treasure hunt with Outer Banks season 3.

The teen drama has been a fan-favorite on Netflix since it debuted in 2020, and finally the more than year-long wait for season 3 is just about over.

Here's everything you need to know about the new season of Outer Banks.

All 10 episodes of season 3 begin streaming on February 23, only on Netflix.

Outer Banks season 3 plot

The official summary reads:

"After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed "Poguelandia," the island's newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They're broke and far from home, they can't trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there's a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it's the Pogues against the world — and the only way out is together."

Outer Banks season 3 cast

Creators/executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke spoke with Netflix's TUDUM (opens in new tab) blog, expressing, "The cast have been fast friends in real life pretty much from the very beginning, and it’s been so gratifying to see those connections deepen over the years we’ve worked on the show. They are truly Pogues for life."

The Pogues consist of Chase Stokes stars as John B. Stokes can also be seen in Tell Me Your Secrets, Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets and Stranger Things.

Madelyn Cline plays Sarah Cameron. Cline just received a lot of praise for her performance in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. She also has had roles in The Giant, Stranger Things, Boy Erased and Vice Principals.

Kiara is portrayed by Madison Bailey, whose work includes Black Lightning, Discarded Things, as well as Council of Dads.

Jonathan Daviss, who plays Pope, was most recently in Netflix's Do Revenge. Other credits include Shattered Memories, Age of Summer and Edge of the World.

Along with playing JJ in Outer Banks, Rudy Pankow is recognized for Uncharted and Space Waves.

Carlacia Grant joined the series as Cleo in season 2. The actress also appeared on Greenleaf, Game of Silence, The Resident and Roots.

Other members of the Outer Banks season 3 cast include Austin North (I Didn't Do It, Kickin' It) as Topper, Drew Starkey (The Terminal List, Love, Simon) as Rafe, Charles Esten (Nashville, The Crew) as Ward Cameron and Andy McQueen (Station Eleven, Nurses) as Carlos Singh.

Image 1 of 8 Rudy Pankow, Madelyn Cline, Carlacia Grant, Chase Stokes and Jonathan Daviss in Outer Banks (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix) Rudy Pankow in Outer Banks (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix) Madison Bailey in Outer Banks (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix) Andy McQueen and Madison Bailey in Outer Banks (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix) Carlacia Grant and Jonathan Daviss in Outer Banks (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix) Drew Starkey and Charles Esten in Outer Banks (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix) Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes in Outer Banks (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix) Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow in Outer Banks (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Outer Banks season 3 trailer

While the official trailer has not been released yet, fans were treated a teaser trailer for Outer Banks season 3, which you can watch directly below.

How to watch Outer Banks

The first two seasons of Outer Banks are available to watch right now exclusively on Netflix. You need to have a Netflix account in order to watch them.