Do Revenge cast: who's who in the glittering comedy

Who's in the cast of Do Revenge?

Do Revenge is a Hitchcockian-inspired dark comedy that follows teenagers Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke) who form an unlikely friendship to take down each other's tormentors.

Drea is the Alpha it-girl of the prestigious high school Rosehill, but her high school powers are soon destroyed when her sex tape is leaked to the whole school by her boyfriend, Max (Austin Abrams).

Newcomer Eleanor is angered when she discovers that she has to go to school with her old bully, Carissa (Ava Capri) who started a vicious rumor when they were 13 that made her a social outcast.

The pair unite and decide to handle each other's dirty work in this sparkling teen drama.

A star-studded cast from some of the biggest teen shows features in Do Revenge so let's take a look...

Who's who in the Do Revenge cast?

Camila Mendes as Drea

Camila Mendes as Drea. (Image credit: Kim Simms/Netflix)

Camila Mendes plays Alpha it-girl Drea, whose reign as high school Queen Bee goes up in flames when her sex tape is leaked by her boyfriend and king of the school, Max (Austin Abrams).

However, the fierce teenage Queen won't let her crown falter as she vows to get revenge on her tormentor with the help of transfer student Eleanor (Maya Hawke).

Camila is best known for her role as Veronica Lodge in the hit series Riverdale and has starred in Dangerous Lies, The Perfect Date and Palm Springs.

Maya Hawke as Eleanor

Maya Hawke as Eleanor. (Image credit: Kim Simms/Netflix)

Maya Hawke is an awkward and mysterious new student Eleanor, who is furious to discover that her old school bully, Carissa (Ava Capri) starts a horrible rumor that makes her a social outcast.

She forms an unlikely friendship with it-girl Drea as the pair seek revenge on their bullies.

Maya is the daughter of Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke and is well known for playing Robin in the popular sci-fi Netflix series Stranger Things. She has also been in Fear Street, Mainstream, Little Women and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Austin Abrams as Max

Austin Abrams as Max. (Image credit: Kim Simms/Netflix)

Austin Abrams portrays Max, Drea's boyfriend who leaks an intimate video of her to their. He is a popular bad boy with an androgynous style, who hides his villainous side through performative ally-ship when he sets up a feminist club.

Austin has an array of projects under his acting wing, appearing in the likes of Euphoria, Chemical Hearts, Paper Towns, Brad's Status and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Talia Ryder as Gabbi

Talia Ryder as Gabbi and Maya Hawke as Eleanor. (Image credit: Kim Simms/Netflix)

Talia Ryder plays Gabbi, who is one of the first people Eleanor meets when she arrives at the prestigious high school Rosehill and there's electricity between the pair.

Talia has previously been in Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, West Side Story and Master.

Alisha Boe as Tara

Alisha Boe as Tara. (Image credit: Kim Simms/Netflix)

Alisha Boe plays Drea's best friend Tara — but once Drea is forced out, Tara takes Max's side in ruling over their Rosehill group of Elliot, Montana and Meghan.

One of Alisha's most well-known roles was Jessica Davis in 13 Reasons Why and has acted in Yes, God, Yes, 68 Kill, Paranormal Activity 4, When You Finish Saving the World and many more.

Rish Shah as Russ

Rish Shah as Russ. (Image credit: Kim Simms/Netflix)

Rish Shah plays Russ, the cool alt-boy everyone wants to impress at Rosehill. He's also friends with Carissa, but he has a unique vibe which could peak Drea's interest.

Rish recently appeared as Kamran in Ms. Marvel and has also starred in The Long Goodbye, Years and Years and To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

Ava Capri as Carissa

Ava Capri as Carissa. (Image credit: Kim Simms/Netflix)

Ava Capri portrays Carissa, the keeper of the school garden and Eleanor's bully who started a vile rumor that made Eleanor a social pariah at school. She's shocked to see Eleanor arrive at Rosehill and is clueless to the revenge she and Drea have in store for her.

Ava's previous projects include When Time Got Louder, Love, Victor, Blast Beat, Write When You Get Work and Embattled.

Jonathan Daviss as Elliot

Jonathan Daviss as Elliot. (Image credit: Kim Simms/Netflix)

Jonathan Daviss stars as Elliot, Max's stylish right hand man, who is part of the elite clique at Rosehill.

Jonathan is currently in Outer Banks playing Pope Heyward and has appeared in the likes of Age of Summer, Edge of the World, Shattered Memories and Deliverance Creek.

Maia Reficco as Montana

Maia Reficco as Montana. (Image credit: Kim Simms/Netflix)

Maia Reficco is Montana, who is part of Rosehill's most prestigious clique along with Elliot, Max, Tara and previously Drea.

At the moment, Maia is in the Pretty Little Liars spin-off Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and has starred in Kelly's Mashup, Club 57 and Sometimes I Feel Like Dying.

Paris Berelc as Meghan

Paris Berelc as Meghan. (Image credit: Kim Simms/Netflix)

Paris Berelc is Meghan, one half of M&M — Meghan and Montana. She sits high up in the hierarchy in popularity at Rosehill.

Paris has a hefty acting resume, with roles in Mighty Med, Alexa & Katie, 1Up, Invisible Sister, The Crew and many more.

Sophie Turner as Erica

Sophie Turner as Erica. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Sophie Turner plays spoiled rich girl Erica, who basks in the privileges of her family ancestry. She'll regret meeting Drea who risks sabotaging her summer vacation.

Sophie became a household name after her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones and has since gone on to star in The Staircase, X-Men: Apocalypse, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Time Freak, Heavy, Barely Lethal and many more.

Do Revenge is available to stream on Netflix now.