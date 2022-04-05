Riverdale season 6 — plot, cast and everything we know

Riverdale season 6 is here.

After that universe-hopping five-episode special event in late 2021, the show has made its return for the rest of the season.

Thanks to Jughead, Archie and co. have made it back to where they belong, and they're ready to face both the ramifications of the bombing and whatever new challenges are thrown their way. New friendships will be formed, relationships will be tested, and new villains will rise.

Here's everything we know about Riverdale season 6...

Riverdale season 6 premiered in the US in November 2021 and returned for the second half of the series in March this year.

Meanwhile, for UK viewers episodes drop on Netflix a day after they air in the US.

When is the next Riverdale episode on TV?

Riverdale will continue on The CW on Sunday, April 10 at 8 pm ET. You'll also be able to stream the show for free on The CW App.

Meanwhile, UK readers will find the next episode of Riverdale on Netflix on Monday, April 11.

The latest episode is titled "The Serpent Queen's Gambit". The synopsis reads: "Percival makes his move em After suspecting that Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea) is about to make a big play, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) warn their friends about his potential threat to the town.

"Meanwhile, Tony (Vanessa Morgan) also finds herself a target after Percival announces his plans to rid the town of gangs, including the Serpents. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes her move against Archie, Betty and Jughead."

Riverdale season 6 cast

The cast for Riverdale season 6 includes KJ Apa (Songbird) as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart (Hustlers) as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes (Dangerous Lies) as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody) as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch (Sightless) as Cheryl Blossom, Mädchen Amick (Twin Peaks) as Alice Smith, Casey Cott (Asking For It) as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton (The Sun Is Also A Star) as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan (The Shannara Chronicles) as Toni Topaz, Drew Ray (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) as Fangs Fogarty and Erin Westbrook (Glee) as Tabitha Tate.

Guest stars for the season so far have included Chris O'Shea (You) as Percival Pickens and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka reprised her role as Sabrina Spellman for the big crossover event in the first half of the season.

Riverdale season 6 plot

The sixth season began with the five-episode crossover arc "Rivervale". This story picked up right were season 5 ended, with Archie and Betty giving their relationship another go just as a bomb under Archie's bed was set to blow.

However, that bomb didn't seem to explode, and the couple found themselves waking up in the town of Rivervale, a much darker version of the show's setting where ghosts, demons, witches and curses are the norm, forcing the gang to try and find a way back to their own universe.

The second half of Riverdale season 6 returned us to the original town with pep, and with Hiram Lodge banished from the town, the series returns to that same fateful explosion and follows the characters as they grapple with the side effects of their time in Rivervale. As ever, things in Riverdale are never simple, so new things quickly start to unfold... at least Barchie are finally a couple!

Is there a trailer?

The CW released a very short teaser revealing what we can expect in the second half of Riverdale season 6 in mid-march. Although it doesn't give much away, it looks like there's plenty more drama on the way; it even teased the return of the Trash Bag Killer!

Something's not right in #Riverdale. New episodes return on a new night this Sunday at 8/7c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/PsGKeW1zmPMarch 17, 2022 See more

The first trailer for Riverdale's sixth season teased brand new challenges for Archie and co, and even revealed Sabrina's return for the crossover event in the first half of the show. You can check it out below:

Will there be a seventh season of Riverdale?

If you're a Riverdale fan, you're in luck! The CW recently confirmed the future of many of their best-loved shows, and Riverdale is getting a seventh season.