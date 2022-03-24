Riverdale renewed for a seventh season as The CW confirms future of big shows

Riverdale is officially getting a season 7, after network The CW has confirmed the future of several of its much-loved programmes.

Developed from the Archie Comics series, Riverdale follows the lives of those living in the town as they deal with murders, mysteries, and all the regular dramas that come with being a young adult.

Recently we've seen the latest supernatural twist for the programme too, as some of our much-loved characters are starting to realise they have powers, taking the show in a different direction from when it first aired.

It has been a huge hit since it was released in 2017, and is also available to watch on Netflix for those living outside of the US. And fans are definitely getting a seventh instalment, although we don't yet know whether or not this is the final one.

New episodes of Riverdale premiere every Sunday at 8 PM ET on The CW, and it looks like that will be continuing for a while!

Serpents vs. The Ghoulies. Stream a new episode free only on The CW: https://t.co/LWIRBSp7Ue #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/7cIpQ32Ql4March 22, 2022 See more

In addition to this, they've confirmed we'll be seeing more of Superman & Lois, The Flash, All American, Kung Fu and Nancy Drew as the network prepares for its upcoming season of shows.

In particular, Superman & Lois has been so popular globally that it recently landed on BBC1 and iPlayer in the UK, which was a welcome addition for superhero fans overseas.

Speaking about these renewals, The chairman and CEO of The CW Network Mark Pedowitz said in a statement: "As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond."

It seems the decision has been made based on the overall popularity of these scripted programmes, as they all have dedicated fanbases that are keen to see even more from their favourite programmes.

His statement continued: "These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multi-platform footprint."

Right now we don't have specific details for each of the upcoming seasons, but we do know that we'll be seeing even more from our favourite CW shows in the coming months. Stay tuned!