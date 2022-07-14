Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin — release date, cast, plot and everything we know
By Lucy Buglass published
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is set 20 years after the original hit series. Here's what you need to know about the new spin off.
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin seems like a must-watch for fans of the first Pretty Little Liars series which first aired in 2010 and ran for seven seasons. The mystery thriller series was a huge hit and centered around the disappearance of Queen Bee Alison DiLaurentis.
Following her disappearance, a mysterious person known only as "A" stalks, blackmails, manipulates, and tortures the main characters of the franchise, and in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin a brand new "A" will emerge.
The new series will follow a new group of teens who begin receiving messages from a mysterious assailant named "A", holding them responsible for something tragic that happened in the past, so the newest characters will be dealing with a similar situation to the original Pretty Little Liars season.
With the new spin-off arriving this summer, here's everything you need to know about the new HBO Max series ...
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin release date
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin arrives on HBO Max on July 28 2022. It's not yet known where UK audiences can watch, but we'll keep you updated!
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin plot
The plot for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is short but gripping. It is: "Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped Millwood apart.
"Now, in the present day, a brand-new set of Little Liars finds themselves tormented by an unknown assailant."
Throughout the course of the series we will learn more about a new generation of liars, and eventually, about the mysterious stranger who's terrorising the group and clearly has a vendetta against them.
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast
The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast includes Bailee Madison (Bridge to Terabithia), Chandler Kinney (Battlefield America), Zaria (Black-ish), Malia Pyles (Handball Girl), and Maia Reficco (Kally's Mashup) as the new generation of Liars.
Additional stars include Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.
As well as this, TVLine exclusively unveiled another character (opens in new tab) who'll be "just as big a villain to our Little Liars as 'A,'" and that's Sheriff Beasley, played by Eric Johnson. He's said to be "shrouded in darkness" and his intentions are unclear, so we'll have to wait and see what he's up to!
Is there a trailer?
Yes, you can watch the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin trailer below where we meet our new group of Liars and there's already drama before "A" even emerges. There's a pregnant teenager, a battle to become the high school's Spirit Queen, and of course, cliques and romances everywhere.
But soon, high school drama and petty bullying will be the least of their concerns as the group begin to be terrorized and messages start appearing from "A", but who are they and what do they want? That's the big question!
Lucy joined the WhatToWatch.com team in 2021, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes, reviews and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema. She especially loves horror, thriller and anything crime-related. Her favourite TV programmes include Inside No 9, American Horror Story, Stranger Things and Black Mirror but she is also partial to a quiz show or a bit of Say Yes to the Dress!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.