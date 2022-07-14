Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin — release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin seems like a must-watch for fans of the first Pretty Little Liars series which first aired in 2010 and ran for seven seasons. The mystery thriller series was a huge hit and centered around the disappearance of Queen Bee Alison DiLaurentis.

Following her disappearance, a mysterious person known only as "A" stalks, blackmails, manipulates, and tortures the main characters of the franchise, and in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin a brand new "A" will emerge.

The new series will follow a new group of teens who begin receiving messages from a mysterious assailant named "A", holding them responsible for something tragic that happened in the past, so the newest characters will be dealing with a similar situation to the original Pretty Little Liars season.

With the new spin-off arriving this summer, here's everything you need to know about the new HBO Max series ...

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin arrives on HBO Max on July 28 2022. It's not yet known where UK audiences can watch, but we'll keep you updated!

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin plot

The plot for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is short but gripping. It is: "Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped Millwood apart.

"Now, in the present day, a brand-new set of Little Liars finds themselves tormented by an unknown assailant."

Throughout the course of the series we will learn more about a new generation of liars, and eventually, about the mysterious stranger who's terrorising the group and clearly has a vendetta against them.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast

Meet the new Liars... (Image credit: HBO Max)

The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast includes Bailee Madison (Bridge to Terabithia), Chandler Kinney (Battlefield America), Zaria (Black-ish), Malia Pyles (Handball Girl), and Maia Reficco (Kally's Mashup) as the new generation of Liars.

Additional stars include Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.

As well as this, TVLine exclusively unveiled another character (opens in new tab) who'll be "just as big a villain to our Little Liars as 'A,'" and that's Sheriff Beasley, played by Eric Johnson. He's said to be "shrouded in darkness" and his intentions are unclear, so we'll have to wait and see what he's up to!

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin trailer below where we meet our new group of Liars and there's already drama before "A" even emerges. There's a pregnant teenager, a battle to become the high school's Spirit Queen, and of course, cliques and romances everywhere.

But soon, high school drama and petty bullying will be the least of their concerns as the group begin to be terrorized and messages start appearing from "A", but who are they and what do they want? That's the big question!