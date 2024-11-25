Amazon's massive Black Friday sale on Prime Video channels strikes again — here are all 18 deals plus ones to avoid

Something all Prime Video fans have been waiting for has struck: the Prime Video channels Black Friday sale has begun, and there are some serious savings to be had.

For the uninitiated: Prime Video Channels are optional add-ons to Prime Video which add extra movies, shows, sports or live events for an extra monthly fee. They range in price and video-quantity and many of them are standalone streaming services in their own right, like Paramount Plus and Apple TV Plus.

As part of its Black Friday sales, Amazon has cut the price of most of these channels for your first two months, as long as you sign up for them before Monday, December 2. That is, in the US, and we're still waiting on UK sales.

I always love to sign up for the Prime Video channel deals as a way to see extra videos, and many streaming fans opt to jump on this Black Friday streaming deal too. So to help you find one for you, I've listed every single one below.

After that, I've also highlighted you some deals that you might want to avoid, for reasons I'll get into.

More Black Friday options:

Black Friday Prime Video channel deals in the US

Here are all the Prime Video channels which are reduced in the US. For all of them, the 'new' price is active each month for your first two months of subscription, before you're automatically returned to the full 'old' price.

Deals to avoid

As well as the above Black Friday discounts on various Prime Video channels, Amazon is advertizing various channel bundles which save you cash if you sign up for multiple channels together.

The thing is, while these are being promoted alongside Black Friday deals, they're not actually part of the sales, and they're always available. The discounted prices are reduced compared to the channels' usual cost, not their Black Friday ones.

That is to say, if you sign up for a bundle now, you're going to be spending more than if you simply signed up for the channels separately. There's no harm in enjoying whatever channels you want now, and then signing up for bundles in February when the discounted deal prices end.

Black Friday Prime Video channel deals in the UK

For the most part, Amazon's Black Friday deals on Prime Video channels haven't begun in the UK... but there's one exception:

Paramount Plus Prime Video channel: was £7.99 now £3.99 at Amazon You can save £4 per month on the cost of Paramount Plus (through Prime Video) for your first three months with this deal. There have been a lot of new hit shows on Para recently so there's a lot to catch up on.

Deal ends on Monday, December 2.

We'll update you when more sales occur in the UK. Last year, the UK Prime Video channel deals for Black Friday began a few days after the US ones, and it's very possible that the same could happen this year.