I ranked every Black Friday streaming deal and here's my easy recommendation

In 2024, the Black Friday streaming deals are much, much better than they were last year. If you're looking to sign up for one or two of the promotions in order to check out some new TV shows or movies, you might be wondering which are worth getting.

There are plenty more deals this year than last year, with plenty of streaming services that sat on the sidelines last year offering Black Friday 2024 deals. Plus many services are offering multiple deals, on different plans or lengths of subscription, than last year,

So which streaming deal should you sign up for in 2024? Well, to help you out I've looked through every monthly Black Friday subscription offer, and have ranked them all so you have some recommendations on which to pick. And trust me, there's a big winner.

I've judged each of the streaming services based on the size of the discount, the new low price, and the amount of time which the deal lasts for, to find the best ones possible. For the ease of comparison I've only looked at monthly plans on standard streaming services, discounting annual options and live TV streaming deals.

So let's get into it!

Hulu (with ads) for 12 months: was $9.99 now $0.99 at hulu.com The best deal of the year is from Hulu. It saves you $9 per month for an entire year (I'll save you the math: that's 90% off and a saving of $108). A huge saving, and you can stay streamed up for a whole year.

So that's where the pieces lay: as I said, no live, sports or annual streaming subscriptions here. But if you do want some savings on those streaming services, we've got loads of coverage on the various Black Friday deals which you can find here:

