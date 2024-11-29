I ranked every Black Friday streaming deal and here's my easy recommendation
There's a lot more to judge, this year
In 2024, the Black Friday streaming deals are much, much better than they were last year. If you're looking to sign up for one or two of the promotions in order to check out some new TV shows or movies, you might be wondering which are worth getting.
There are plenty more deals this year than last year, with plenty of streaming services that sat on the sidelines last year offering Black Friday 2024 deals. Plus many services are offering multiple deals, on different plans or lengths of subscription, than last year,
So which streaming deal should you sign up for in 2024? Well, to help you out I've looked through every monthly Black Friday subscription offer, and have ranked them all so you have some recommendations on which to pick. And trust me, there's a big winner.
I've judged each of the streaming services based on the size of the discount, the new low price, and the amount of time which the deal lasts for, to find the best ones possible. For the ease of comparison I've only looked at monthly plans on standard streaming services, discounting annual options and live TV streaming deals.
So let's get into it!
1. Hulu is an easy recommendation
The best deal of the year is from Hulu. It saves you $9 per month for an entire year (I'll save you the math: that's 90% off and a saving of $108). A huge saving, and you can stay streamed up for a whole year.
2. Peacock is now incredibly cheap
Peacock is now just $1.99 so it's another super-affordable option, with the catch being that the discount only covers 6 months of a subscription. The promo code is REALDEALMONTHLY or you can click this link:
3. The Disney Bundle is a close third
The Disney Bundle isn't higher because it's limiting for people who don't want Hulu, but this discount saves you absolutely loads on an entire year of two subscription services. That's $96 saved over a year.
4. Max is still very competitive
There's $7 off an ad-enabled tier of Max, for half a year of a subscription. It's a saving of $42 which is great, though the above options save you more.
5. Paramount Plus is a great discount, but not for long
This $10 off deal is a fantastic discount on a pricey subscription... except it only lasts for two months, which is why I can't rate this any higher. Here for a good time, not a long time! You'll need to use the code BF-ADFREE
6. Prime Video channels provide some interesting alternatives
Prime Video subscribers can save money on two months of various Prime Video channels. Most of the deals save you 75%, but the amount varies because the channels have different prices.
So that's where the pieces lay: as I said, no live, sports or annual streaming subscriptions here. But if you do want some savings on those streaming services, we've got loads of coverage on the various Black Friday deals which you can find here:
More Black Friday options:
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
- Netflix Black Friday deals
- Apple TV Plus Black Friday deals
- Disney Plus Black Friday deals
- Prime Video & Channels Black Friday deals
- Max Black Friday deals
- Peacock Black Friday deals
- Hulu Black Friday deals
- ESPN Plus Black Friday deals
- Sling TV Black Friday deals
- Sky TV Black Friday deals
- Fubo Black Friday deals
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.