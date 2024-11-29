I ranked every Black Friday streaming deal and here's my easy recommendation

In 2024, the Black Friday streaming deals are much, much better than they were last year. If you're looking to sign up for one or two of the promotions in order to check out some new TV shows or movies, you might be wondering which are worth getting.

There are plenty more deals this year than last year, with plenty of streaming services that sat on the sidelines last year offering Black Friday 2024 deals. Plus many services are offering multiple deals, on different plans or lengths of subscription, than last year,

So which streaming deal should you sign up for in 2024? Well, to help you out I've looked through every monthly Black Friday subscription offer, and have ranked them all so you have some recommendations on which to pick. And trust me, there's a big winner.

I've judged each of the streaming services based on the size of the discount, the new low price, and the amount of time which the deal lasts for, to find the best ones possible. For the ease of comparison I've only looked at monthly plans on standard streaming services, discounting annual options and live TV streaming deals.

So let's get into it!

1. Hulu is an easy recommendation

Hulu (with ads) for 12 months
Hulu (with ads) for 12 months: was $9.99 now $0.99 at hulu.com

The best deal of the year is from Hulu. It saves you $9 per month for an entire year (I'll save you the math: that's 90% off and a saving of $108). A huge saving, and you can stay streamed up for a whole year.

2. Peacock is now incredibly cheap

Peacock monthly subscription for 6 months
Peacock monthly subscription for 6 months: was $7.99 now $1.99 at Peacock TV

Peacock is now just $1.99 so it's another super-affordable option, with the catch being that the discount only covers 6 months of a subscription. The promo code is REALDEALMONTHLY or you can click this link:

3. The Disney Bundle is a close third

Disney Bundle Duo Basic for 12 months
Disney Bundle Duo Basic for 12 months: was $10.99 now $2.99 at hulu.com

The Disney Bundle isn't higher because it's limiting for people who don't want Hulu, but this discount saves you absolutely loads on an entire year of two subscription services. That's $96 saved over a year.

4. Max is still very competitive

Max with ads for 6 months
Max with ads for 6 months: was $9.99 now $2.99 at Max - United States

There's $7 off an ad-enabled tier of Max, for half a year of a subscription. It's a saving of $42 which is great, though the above options save you more.

5. Paramount Plus is a great discount, but not for long

Paramount Plus with Showtime for 2 months
Paramount Plus with Showtime for 2 months: was $12.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+

This $10 off deal is a fantastic discount on a pricey subscription... except it only lasts for two months, which is why I can't rate this any higher. Here for a good time, not a long time! You'll need to use the code BF-ADFREE

6. Prime Video channels provide some interesting alternatives

Prime Video channels for two months
Prime Video channels for two months: was $10.99 now $2.75 at whattowatch.com

Prime Video subscribers can save money on two months of various Prime Video channels. Most of the deals save you 75%, but the amount varies because the channels have different prices.

So that's where the pieces lay: as I said, no live, sports or annual streaming subscriptions here. But if you do want some savings on those streaming services, we've got loads of coverage on the various Black Friday deals which you can find here:

