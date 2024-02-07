Trying season 4: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Trying season 4 sees the feel-good Apple TV Plus comedy returning after almost two years away from our screens.

Once again, this heartwarming show — one of the best comedies on TV, in our opinion — will chart the next stage in Nikki and Jason's journey as adoptive parents... six years on from where we last left them.

Yes, when Apple revealed our first look at the new series, they confirmed the next chapter takes place after a six-year time jump. And whilst Nikki and Jason have finally built the family they always wanted, they've got to deal with a new challenge: parenting teenagers.

Here's what we know about Trying season 4 so far, including the confirmed cast list and Apple's synopsis of the new series.

Trying season 4 will arrive on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, May 22, with a two-episode premiere.

Subsequently, new episodes will arrive on the platform every week up until Wednesday, July 3.

Trying season 4 plot

When Apple released the first-look images for the new series, they teased that Nikki and Jason face their biggest challenge yet in the new series: teenagers.

As we mentioned above, Trying season 4 is set six years after the previous installment. Our favorite couple has successfully managed to build the family they always dreamed of having, but now their two children have grown up, and parenting teenagers is a whole other ball game.

The full synopsis reads: "In this exciting new season, we fast-forward six years to discover that Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) are experienced adopters who have built a lovely little nuclear family, enriched by an extraordinary support network.

"However, as their teenage daughter Princess (Scarlett Rayner), starts to yearn for a connection with her birth mother, Nikki and Jason find themselves confronted with the ultimate test of their parenting skills."

Trying season 4 cast

Jason with a grown-up Tyler (Cooper Turner). (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

As that synopsis reveals, there's been a few changes to the cast this time around.

Rafe Spall and Esther Smith are obviously back in the driving seat as the main stars, Jason and Nikki. But with the time jump, there's been a change to the younger cast.

Scarlett Rayner and Cooper Turner are now playing their two adopted children, Princess and Tyler. They've replaced Eden Togwell and Mickey McAnulty, who played the two kids in seasons 2 and 3. The new stars can be seen in the two first-look images which Apple has released from season 4.

In addition, we know that Sian Brooke (Blue Lights) is due to return as Nikki's sister, Karen, with Darren Boyd (The Outlaws) also reprising the role of Scott, her husband.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet! But now we've had some more concrete info about the show's return, we'll hopefully get a new one soon.

As and when a trailer arrives, we'll be sure to include it here.