Unforgotten season 6 episode 3 recap: is Marty Bains a killer?

Unforgotten season 6 sees Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar back as Jess and Sunny for another baffling cold case - this time focusing on human remains that have been discovered on Whitney Marsh.

With Dr Leanne Balcombe’s expert analysis of the human spine that is found, it’s evident the remains are relatively recent, and her guess is the body was put there already dismembered. With this knowledge, Jess and Sunny begin to search the area, believing other body parts may not be too far away - but soon the case turns out to be more complex than they could have imagined, weaving the lives of characters from all walks of life.

Here's everything that happens in Unforgotten season 6 episode 3...

*Warning - full spoilers for the third episode of season 6 below*

The third episode opens with Leanne calling Sunny - she says she has a massive breakthrough it sounds like she is talking about the case, but it turns out she is calling to say she has found a pub for them to go to where they can actually hear one another talk - hinting there might be a second evening of drinks on the cards.

While Marty is going around local businesses looking for a new job to support his mum so they don't put her in a home, Jess goes back to see Juliet and asks more about Gerrard. She tells her that the money lender isn't a person of interest becasue Gerrard paid the money he owed him back eight days before he was killed. Juliet asks about the attack outside the pub saying it has been hinted that it could have been a disgruntled employee that hadn't been given furlough... but Juliet says she doesn't know anything about that. Jess also asks Juliet whether she thought her husband could have been having an affair, and Juliet is shocked by the question and angrily answers with a firm no.

Taylor grills her mum about the fact her dad might have been having an affair, and when Juliet tries to postpone their counseling session, Taylor asks if it is becasue secrets from the past are starting to come out. Paul calls from work and Juliet reluctantly agrees to meet with the union and the students who have made a complaint against her.

As Melinda is watching a news report online about Gerrard's murder investigation, Hassan and Asif are at the beach throwing stones into the waves. Hassan is in a great mood as this is the first time he has ever seen the sea and he loves it. Asif talks about his dangerous journey over to the UK from Calais and how he almost died before getting picked up by a UK coast guard. He explains that not everyone on the boat was as lucky as he was, including his brother, whose body didn't wash up on the beach until a week later.

The team cracks on with looking into Gerrard's murder, with DC Karen Willets looking into old evidence boxes and DS Fran Lingley interviewing past pub employees of Gerrard's. One woman explains that she didn't think Juliet and Gerrard's marriage was entirely happy and she used to hear them arguing in private above the pub. She also reveals that the man who worked at the pub who wasn't furloughed like the others was Martin Bains - now linking Juliet and Gerrard to Marty, who is the young man we know with autism who looks after his mum, Dot.

Sam is shocked to find Hassan in his house. (Image credit: ITV)

Fran briefs Jess and Sunny about what she discovered from the pub employee, but Jess is distracted by a message from her husband, Steve, who says he has to stay over at work and won't be home that night, leaving her worried. Fran tells them that the pub employee said Marty went back to live with his mum a week after the attack on Gerrard and although she didn't see anything physical between them, her colleague, Brianna West, saw Marty slam Gerrard against a wall.

Asif is telling Hassan about his time in detention centres and how he had a hard time, which is why he wants to pass his citizenship and earn the right to settle in the UK and make a life here. As they are talking, Sam comes home a week early from an army trip and he is shocked to see Hassan in his house. Sam and Asif argue that Asif has been planning to bring Hassan illegally to the UK behind Sam's back and Sam is angry. Asif reminds Sam that Hassan saved their lives, but Sam says he knows that, but it doesn't make what they are doing legal and he leaves, telling Asif that he is going to sleep at his sister's house and that Hassan needs to be gone by the morning.

Dot and Marty have a meeting with their carer and social services and are upset to hear that they want Dot to go into a home so she can be cared for properly and hopefully get back to walking by herself again. Marty asks what will happen to him, and it is explained that social services would like to offer him some additional help, either at home or somewhere else, and Marty isn't happy.

Marty isn't happy when social services come round. (Image credit: ITV)

Jess goes to see her sister, Deb, and is shocked to see her flat is a mess and she offers to clean it up while Deb goes to get some milk for a coffee. They have a conversation and Jess asks her to be honest about what happened with Steve. It is clear that Deb is in a really bad place and that she deeply regrets her actions, but is honest with her sister and tells Jess that she did sleep with Steve and it happened more than once. Instead of being angry, Jess is just glad to have the truth at last and hugs her sister and thanks her for being honest.

Meanwhile, Sunny and Leanne the pathologist from work are out for another drink, and they're getting on brilliantly. They toast to being single, claiming they both love their lives, but when they say goodbye at the end of the night, Leanne kisses Sunny before dashing off.

The next day, Sunny calls Leanne and asks her out for dinner that Friday evening, but she is screening his calls. Meanwhile, Jess looks like she has the weight of the world on her shoulders as she arrives for work. They have a team meeting and Fran says she has spoken to an old friend of Gerrard's who says he was seeing another woman and her name was Melinda - who we know is the woman from the TV - but the police are still in the dark as they don't have a surname yet. Kaz also reveals that she has tracked down where Marty lives and also has footage from the marsh car park, which she has yet to go through. Murray reveals he has CCTV from the night that Gerrard was attacked outside the pub, and it clearly shows Marty, who is given away by his stimming, which Sunny recognises as an autistic trait - Jess tells the team they need to get to Deal to see Marty ASAP.

Murray goes to see the management company that Gerrard let his properties through and the woman explains he was a nightmare to work with, he never met any of the regulations and the majority of his tenants were asylum seekers becasue he had a deal with the council. She reveals that Gerrard had a dispute with an Afgan family and that the police should speak to Asif becasue he was their interpreter.

Sunny and Jess arrive at Marty's house and he is agitated as they ask about Gerrard and tells them he wants to talk somewhere away from his mum. They take him to the station where he needs an appropriate adult to sit with him and make sure he knows his rights. Jess and Sunny ask him about his working relationship with Gerrard Cooper and all is going well until they ask him about furlough, and Marty says that Gerrard did get the money for him, but wouldn't pay it becasue he was short of money. Marty admits this made him angry and they had an altercation in the pub, but when Sunny asks if he is the one who attacked him as they have CCTV footage of him walking away after the attack, he panics and asks for a break in the interview.

Jess and Sunny ask Marty questions about Gerrard. (Image credit: ITV)

Fran visits an old friend of Gerrard's and he talks about a fight they had at a Brexit rally becasue they had opposing views on the subject. They also talk about how Gerrard became bitter in the last 10 years and he set up an online forum called UK United which was racist and talked about anti-immigration. Fran goes back to the office and searches UK United and she sees Melinda Ricci on one of their videos and realises this must be the Melinda that Gerrard's friend was talking about.

Meanwhile, Juliet is at the university arguing with the student who is accusing her of being racist becasue of a book she recommended as part of the course reading list. She gets cross when the student refuses to listen to her reasons for giving her the book and she storms out.

At the very end of the epsiode, we see Dot, Marty's mum, calling him and begging him not to tell the police about his dad... meaning his late father could have also been caught up in the trouble with Gerrard. Did Marty kill Gerrard?

Unforgotten season 6 airs on ITV1 on Sunday and Monday evenings at 9pm. All six episodes are also available as a box set on ITVX now.