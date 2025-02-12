Unforgotten season 6 episode 4 recap: what grim discovery do the police make at Marty's house?

Unforgotten season 6 sees Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar back as Jess and Sunny for another baffling cold case - this time focusing on human remains that have been discovered on Whitney Marsh.

With Dr Leanne Balcombe’s expert analysis of the human spine that is found, it’s evident the remains are relatively recent, and her guess is the body was put there already dismembered. With this knowledge, Jess and Sunny begin to search the area, believing other body parts may not be too far away - but soon the case turns out to be more complex than they could have imagined, weaving the lives of characters from all walks of life.

Here's everything that happens in Unforgotten season 6 episode 4...

*Warning - full spoilers for the fourth episode of season 6 below*

The fourth episode opens with the police team looking into Gerrard Cooper's murder and having a debrief. Fran tells everyone about Melinda being the same Melinda Ricci from the TV and Jess asks her to get the Garda in Ireland to track her down and bring her in for an interview.

Later Jess and Sunny continue their questioning with Marty and he says that Gerrard is the reason his dad is dead. They think this means he hurt Marty's father, but it turns out that Gerrard told Marty not to get the COVID-19 vaccine because it was a government conspiracy and so Marty relayed that information to his parents and they refused their vaccine. However, a week later Marty's father got covid and ended up in hospital before passing away. Jess and Sunny suggest that this would have made Marty cross and he took it out on Gerrard, but he refuses their claims and says he never told Gerry that his dad had died.

In Ireland, the police find Melinda and tell her she is needed for a Zoom with the police in London in a few days. Meanwhile, Hassam is getting his fake passport and National Insurance card from an illegal dealer when Jess and Sunny arrive at the house and Asif quickly ushers Hassam and the seller out the back door. But they're not there becasue of Hassam and he is surprised to learn they are investigating Gerrard's murder. They ask him about Gerrard, and what sort of landlord he was and Asif tells them a little, but not a lot, clearly holding something back from their interview, especially when they ask about a specific dispute with a family called the Dowarlis that Asif worked with.

As Jess and Sunny leave, Sam comes home and asks if they can make amends once Hassam has gone, but Asif starts another argument by saying he doesn't like Sam's demands and refuses to throw Hassan out of the house.

That night Jess has a drink with her mum and they talk about her marriage troubles, admitting that she doesn't trust Steve and she doesn't know what to do about it.

The team are getting closer to the truth. (Image credit: ITV)

The police team meets again the next morning and Kaz tells everyone that Marty got asked to leave a university course in 2016 after he repeatedly picked the locks of his fellow students' rooms and let himself in. It all came to a head when one man came back to find him sitting on his bed and they argued, which resulted in Marty trying to strangle the other man.

Fran fills everyone in on Melinda's background from her being in the Navy to how she got her job doing a weekly column at The Mail, which covered everything from the EU, benefit cheats, and immigration. It is also revealed she spent six months at a convent in Wicklow, which led to her calling herself Sister Mel in her column byline. She then moved to Ireland in March 2021.

The police talk to Melinda on Zoom and ask how she knew Gerrard. She tells Jess and Sunny that they met at UK United in 2015 and had a fling in the summer of 2020 for a few months. She is evasive about their questions and gets herself caught up in lies and it is clear that Jess and Sunny don't believe a thing she says. Before ending the call they ask her to provide information about where she was the day Gerry went missing, but later when she gets home, we see Melinda looking at February 24, 2021 in her diary and it is clearly marked with the name 'Gerry' and she is later seen burning her diary.

At Juliet's house, she is surprised to see Taylor there when she should be back at boarding school. Taylor is angry and asks her mum if she killed her father, which Juliet is shocked by and is adamant it wasn't her. But Taylor says she remembers the argument they had the night Gerrard died and admits that there is something she hasn't told Juliet about that evening. Meanwhile, at the station, the team is digging further into Gerrard's past and decides they need to talk to Taylor, as she would know more about what their home life was like.

Taylor thinks her mum is hiding something. (Image credit: ITV)

Murray asks the rental company about Asif and the woman working there tells him that he had a close working relationship with the Dowarli family that Gerrard had the altercation with, which is unusual because Asif claimed not to remember them. She also tells Murray that she doesn't know where they are now as they upped and left on 28 February 2021 and have dropped out of the system now. Murray tells Fran they should swab Asif for elimination purposes as well as Marty.

Jess and Sunny work out that Melinda lied about how long she was seeing Gerrard for using text messages they had sent one another. They also realise that it turned nasty towards the end as they have blackmail messages from Gerrard to Melinda.

They know they need to go and see Juliet again and wonder if the women knew about one another, which we know they did because of the voicemail at the end of episode 2.

Jess says she can't go and see Juliet about her husband having an affair as she still has things going on at home, and Sunny says she doesn't have to explain and he will go and see Juliet, but he is also here should Jess ever want to talk. As he goes to leave the cafe, he sees Leanne talking to someone else and asks her if she got his missed calls... it is very awkward as he knows she has been ignoring him since their kiss, but she promises to call him later.

As Fran takes a swab from a reluctant Marty, Sam and Asif are talking at home after their earlier argument. Just as they make up there is a knock at the door and it is the immigration police after Hassam was arrested at work earlier that day. Sam and Asif are taken in for questioning, while they are there, the police also take a swab from Asif for Jess and Sunny's investigation into Gerrard's murder.

Asif's lies are catching up with him. (Image credit: ITV)

As Jess is on the phone with Taylor's school, asking for a chat with the teenager wither her mum present, Murray arrives in Jess's office and says Juliet is downstairs asking to talk.

Juliet tells Jess that Taylor told her that a week before Gerrard went missing she came home from school to find Marty Baines in their flat. She says Taylor was only 11 at the time and terrified because Marty said he wanted to hurt Gerrard, but in the end, Taylor managed to calm him down and he left. The reason that she hasn't admitted this until now is because she feels sorry for Marty.

At the end of the episode the police break into Marty and Dot's flat after Marty fails to let the carer in, and they find Dot unresponsive in her wheelchair. Is she dead?

Unforgotten season 6 airs on ITV1 on Sunday and Monday evenings at 9pm. All six episodes are also available as a box set on ITVX now.