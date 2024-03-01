Grace season 5: cast, plot and everything we know about the crime thriller

John Simm will be heading back to Brighton for Grace season 5, with production of the new four-part series officially confirmed by ITV.

The popular crime drama, which is based on the bestselling books by Peter James, has proved a real hit with audiences and the broadcaster is keen to get moving on the next set of mysteries.

All our favourite characters are due to return for four 120-minute tales, based on the novels; Dead If You Don't, Dead At First Sight, Need You Dead and Find Them Dead.

"When the first episode of Grace aired in 2021, it was a dream come true," said author Peter James in an ITV statement. "It is both heartening and astounding to me that we're already at series five!"

"The continued success of Grace is a testament to the outstanding cast headed by John Simm, and crew and, equally importantly, the fans, who have loved and devoted their time to these characters both on the page and now the screen. It is also a testament to just how faithfully ITV has adhered to both the characters and stories in the novels."

Here's everything we know about Grace season 5...

Filming is due to begin in Spring of 2024, with John Simm confirming the series had been given the green light by ITV in an Instagram post in March 2024 (see below).

In line with previous series, it's expected the episodes will be hitting ITV and ITVX in the Spring of 2025.

Grace season 5 plot

Fans of Peter James' books will be familiar with the plots of the four new episodes, but for those who haven't read the novels, here are some brief log lines to whet your appetite...

In Dead if You Don't, a missing teenager sets DS Roy Grace and his team of Brighton cops off on a race against the clock.

Dead At First Sight is based around a gang of internet fraudsters running a dating agency to fleece vulnerable people of their cash.

Need You Dead begins with the tale of a woman who's desperate to escape her marriage and falls for the charms of a man who promises her the Earth.

While Find Them Dead sees DS Roy Grace diving into the murky waters of drugs, traffickers and judicial blackmail...

The films will be adapted for the screen by Jess Williams, Guy Burt, Caroline Carver and Ed Whitmore.

Grace season 5 cast

There would be no Grace without John Simm and the Life On Mars and Doctor Who star, who now lives on the South coast, will return as DS Roy Grace.

ITV have also confirmed that Richie Campbell (Top Boy, Stephen) will return as DS Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper (Liar) will be back a Cleo Morey, Laura Elphinstone (Chernobyl) will reprise her role as DS Bella Moy and Brad Morrison (Outlander) will be back as DC Nick Nicholl.

Meanwhile, everyone's least favourite police chief, ACC Cassian Pewe, will also return, with Sam Hoare (The Castaways) playing him once again.

Grace season 5 trailer

There's no trailer available for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it online as soon as it lands.