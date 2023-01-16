What kind of dog is Oji in Dog Gone?

*Warning! Contains spoilers for Dog Gone*

Dog Gone has recently landed on Netflix, which tells the inspirational story of man's best friend — a dog named Gonker who goes missing on the Appalachian Trail. A father and son then desperately set out to find their beloved pooch, who suffers from Addison's disease, before time runs out.

The drama is based on a true story and is a film adaptation of the book Dog Gone: A Lost Pet's Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home (opens in new tab) by Pauls Toutonghi, who is the brother-in-law of Dog Gone's main character Fielding (Johnny Berchtold).

Pauls revealed that he felt the need to tell the story for his wife's family as he knew the deep and heartfelt connection the Marshall family shared with Gonker and how his disappearance displayed a range of human emotion from family and strangers alike.

However, there's more than one canine that features in Dog Gone as we're also introduced to another family pet through flashbacks — Ginny's (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) childhood dog Oji.

Her cute companion has had fans wondering what kind of dog is Oji in Dog Gone? Read below to find out...

Fielding's mom Ginny had a pet dog called Oji as a child. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What kind of dog is Oji in Dog Gone?

While Gonker is a golden retriever mix, Ginny's childhood pet dog Oji is in fact an Akita, a breed of dog that originates from northern Japan.

During the movie, we get a backstory of Fielding's mom, Ginny, who was a victim of parental abuse as a child and also shared a special connection to dogs.

Through flashbacks of her as a child, we discover that she had a pet dog called Oji, an Akita that went missing and was never found.

At the end of the movie, when Ginny reunites with Gonker, she imagines herself reuniting with her dog Oji, who she called her "best friend".

Dog Gone is available to watch on Netflix now.