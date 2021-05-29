Domina Season 2 — exclusive news on the return of the Ancient Rome epic

So will there be a Domina Season 2? Now most fans of the Ancient Rome peccadillos-and-poisonings epic have had a chance to watch Domina in its 8-episode box-setted glory we most definitely are hankering for more.

There are some major spoilers from here on so do look away if you haven’t finished Season 1, but the conclusion of the series saw Rome’s power couple Gauis (aka Caesar Augustus) and his mega-manipulative spouse Livia Drusilla patch up their differences over the murder of his nephew (and successor) Marcellus. The couple seemed ready to rule Rome in any way they see fit, with Livia of course in a powerful position to pull as many strings as possible. So of course we need to see what happens next and there is plenty left in their lives in history to make a cracking good second season…

Here’s what we know so far about a possible Domina Season 2...

Domina Season 2 — exclusive official news

Our team were so eager to know about a possible Domina Season 2 we took the liberty of contacting the team behind the show to squeeze out some exclusive news. Here’s what a show insider told us: “Everyone is delighted with the viewers’ reaction to Domina. There's something for everyone — stunning scenery, exquisite costumes, intriguing characters — all wrapped up in gripping storylines. And this is history so the narrative can go on and on! So many people who have binged the series have been asking what happens next for Livia and Gaius!”

So we guess, for now, it’s a question of "Watch this Space!" on Domina Season 2, they're still in talks.

What could happen in Domina Season 2…

Livia Drusilla and Gauis had reconciled at the end of Domina Season 1, after he’d vanquished his Republican enemies in the senate and they both put the matter of Marcellus’ murder (connived by Livia and friends) behind them, much to the annoyance of Livia’s sworn enemies Gauis’ ex wife Scribonia and his sister Octavia. We know that there’s plenty more to come for the power couple, from being big fans of the classic series I, Claudius, based on the famous book by Robert Graves.

In that BBC history of their lives, Livia sets about securing the succession for her troubled son Tiberius, shown as a terrapin-obsessed sexually deviant teenager in Domina. In I, Claudius, Livia (played by the amazing Sian Phillips) lives to see Tiberius eventually make it to emperor, despite him hating his mother for all her meddling in his life. Nothing on this aspect of Livia has yet come to screen in Domina Season 1 so that’s what we’re really hoping for in Domina Season 2.

In I, Claudius we also saw Livia having an extraordinary relationship with her grandson Caligula (played by John Hurt in I, Claudius), teaching him much about the dark arts. We know she didn’t live to see Caligula become the mad emperor, after her equally bonkers son Tiberius, but she was a profound influence on him, so we feel sure this would be explored in a Domina Season 2.

Domina Season 2 would reveal far more of Livia's life... (Image credit: Sky Atlantic )

Domina Season 2 cast...

If Domina Season 2 is to go ahead will depend on availability of cast, particularly Kasa Smutniak as Livia and Matthew McNulty as Gauis. It's always more tricky to proceed if the main protagonists of a drama don’t sign up again. Recasts for the main two wouldn’t work easily, although the first two episodes of Domina did have younger actors (Nadia Parkes and Tom Glynn-Carney) playing the pair in their teenage years. Matthew and Kasia talking over from them in Domina episode 3 totally worked.

We doubt Liam Cunningham will be back however as Livia’s father Livius. We’re not sure an actor of Liam’s calibre will sign up just for flashbacks, and there's only so many of them you can have of them.

If there are to be recasts, they need to avoid at all costs changing Antigone, the freed slave and chief poisoner in Domina Season 1. Colette Tchantcho was simply too brilliant in the role. Enough said!

If we do get a Domina Season 2 we’d like to throw a couple of ex Game of Thrones stars into the loop right now to play unhinged Cailgula. Iwan Rheon who was Ramsey Bolton in Thrones and Alfie Allen who was Theon Greyjoy, the man tortured by Ramsey. Both are particularly wonderful at giving unhinged performances that’s for sure!

Domina Season 2 — we hope to see more of Matthew McNulty as Gauis (aka Caesar Augustus). (Image credit: Sky)

Domina's Antigone is played by Colette Tchantcho. Please make sure she returns! (Image credit: Sky)

How to watch Domina…

Domina is now available on Sky Atlantic, NOW, and Sky Box Sets in the UK, and comes to the US on streaming service EPIX from June 6.