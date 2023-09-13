Domina season 2 cast: who's who in the historical epic

Livia and Gaius must fight to hold on to power in season 2

The Domina season 2 cast is set for a right Roman romp on Sky Atlantic, but keeping track of who's who can be trickier than negotiating the senate's power politics!

In 2021’s Domina season 1 we followed young noblewoman, Livia Drusilla, as she battled to honor the promise she made to her late father and restore the republican state in Rome.

The first step on that path was marrying Gaius Augustus, who became the first Emperor of Rome. Yet in a climactic series finale, Livia murdered Gaius’ nephew, Marcellus, and installed her own son Tiberius as her husband’s heir, in a move that now threatens to rip Rome’s ruling family in two.

As the eight-part second series begins, Livia and Gaius are returning to Rome after spending three years in the Eastern provinces, to find the city in the grip of famine and the population on the brink of revolt.

Yet it's not just their rivals who are plotting against them — some of their family are at it as well! We take a look at the most important players in Domina season 2...

Kasia Smutniak plays Livia Drusilla

Livia Drusilla, scion of one of the Five Great Families, is married to the most powerful man in Rome, the First Citizen, Gaius Augustus (his third wife). She has sworn to avenge her father’s death and restore the Republic. Despite her brilliant political machinations, this season it will be harder than ever to achieve her goal.

Where have I seen Kasia Smutniak before? The Italian-Polish actress appeared opposite Robert Downey Jr in 2020 movie Dolittle.

Matthew McNulty plays Gaius

Gaius Augustus, self-styled First Citizen of Rome is Emperor in all but name. He has consolidated his power thanks to the help of his wife, Livia. Their marriage and political partnership will be tested to its limits when he loses sight of how important she is to him and must risk everything to cement his standing.

Where have I seen Matthew McNulty before? The actor has starred in a host of dramas, including The Terror, Versailles and The Musketeers.

Ben Batt plays Agrippa

Agrippa is Gaius’ closest friend and right-hand man and, along with Livia, he ensures Gaius retains a firm grip on power. He’s also Livia’s closest confidante and husband to Julia, the First Citizen’s only daughter. Despite his brotherly bond with Gaius, over the course of the season, Agrippa must make some hard decisions about the future of their friendship.

Where have I seen Ben Batt before? The British actor has starred in a number of UK-based shows, including Our Girl, The Promise and In The Dark.

Benjamin Isaac plays Tiberius

Livia’s eldest son Tiberius is traumatised by dark memories of his childhood and abuse from his father Nero. He’s increasingly reluctant to fulfill Livia’s ambition for him and his brother with the mission to restore the Republic. Although he finds some love and light with his new wife, Vipsania, the corruption of Rome overwhelms him and he risks the destruction of his family.

Where have I seen Benjamin Isaac before? Aside from 2020 short film The Unravelling, Tiberius is Benjamin's first on-screen role.

Ewan Horrocks plays Drusus

Livia’s youngest son Drusus is headstrong and wilful but finds some equilibrium with his new wife Antonina. An accomplished military commander, Drusus begins to draw the envy of Gaius. Oblivious to the increased threat he poses to his Stepfather, this will lead to him paying the ultimate price for his ambitions.

Where have I seen Ewan Horrocks before? Ewan has previously appeared in Netflix's historical saga The Last Kingdom and its spin-off film Seven Kings Must Die.

Isabelle Connoly plays Antonina

Octavia’s youngest daughter and Gaius’ favorite niece, Antonina grows into a stable and wise presence for her new husband, Drusus. She accompanies him on military campaigns and quickly endears herself to Livia — the daughter she never had. The two women work together to rein in Drusus’ ambitions but even her best efforts fall short in the end.

Where have I seen Isabelle Connoly before? Isabelle has previously starred in Netflix thriller Stay Close.

Claire Forlani plays Octavia

Gaius’ sister, Octavia is still grieving for her murdered son, Marcellus. She holds Livia responsible and will try to throw her off course wherever she can. As time passes, the two women seem to find some common ground but Octavia will demand that Gaius exact a terrible revenge for the wrong that Livia has done her.

Where have I seen Claire Forlani before? The English actress has appeared in a slew of movies including Meet Joe Black, Mallrats, Green Street, The Rock and Black Beauty.

Christine Bottomley plays Scribonia

Gaius’ ex-wife Scribonia (his second marriage) has always been jealous of Livia and sees an opportunity to ruin her when she starts plotting with Gaius’ lover, Gemina. She becomes preoccupied with securing her line of succession through Julia, the daughter she shares with Gaius, and is determined to preserve her legacy at the expense of Livia.

Where have I seen Christine Bottomley before? Christine has appeared in UK-based shows such as Back To Life, EastEnders, Heartbeat, Shameless and In The Club.

Alex Lanipekun plays Tycho

After the death of his wife, Antigone, Tycho returns to Rome with his young daughter, Aelina, to work for Livia. He is her most steadfast enforcer, whom she trusts with her life implicitly. He will go above and beyond the call of duty in her service. However, even his loyalty is tested to its limits.

Where have I seen Alex Lanipekun before? Alex is best known for his role as Ben Kaplan in BBC espionage drama Spooks.

David Avery plays Domitius

Ambitious young aristocrat Domitius has recently joined Gaius’ family through his marriage to Octavia’s daughter, Antonia. Cunning and deceitful, he soon proves himself to be a thorn in Livia’s side. Despite his intelligence, his blindspot is underestimating Livia’s capabilities and she will come to outsmart him at every turn. He is also having an affair with Marcella.

Where have I seen David Avery before? The British actor has had roles in The Night Manager and Gangs of London.

Hannah Chinn plays Antonia

Octavia’s eldest daughter, Antonia, is married to the smart and politically savvy aristocrat Domitius. As he grows in Gaius’ favour, pressure increases on her to have children and provide an heir. Domitius is frequently cruel and manipulative to her behind closed doors but Antonia has limited options to turn to and it’s up to Livia to ultimately intervene to keep her niece safe.

Where have I seen Hannah Chinn before? Hannah starred opposite Colm Meaney in 2021 film There's Always Hope.

Joelle plays Vipsania

Agrippa’s daughter, Vipsania, refuses to play the conventional power games expected of Roman aristocratic life. She is happily married to fellow outsider, Tiberius, and is able to tame his more destructive instincts. She is a key force for good in her husband’s life but this will come crashing down when Tiberius is forced to choose between his wife and his mother.

Where have I seen Joelle before? The English singer and actor made her screen debut in Hollywood blockbuster Dune back in 2021.

Aläis Lawson plays Marcella

Marcella shares her mother Octavia’s suspicion and hatred of Livia because of her brother’s murder. Stuck in a loveless marriage with Iullus, she’s embarked on an illicit affair with Domitius. Both manipulative and vengeful characters they’re well-suited to each other but when she falls pregnant and Iullus refuses to claim paternity for another man’s child, she’s faced with an impossible dilemma.

Where have I seen Aläis Lawson before? Aläis appeared alongside Carey Mulligan in 2018 BBC drama Collateral.

Liah O'Prey plays Julia

Gaius’ daughter Julia continues her illicit affair with Iullus despite being married to Agrippa. The threat of this secret coming to light compels her to throw herself at the mercy of Livia. When circumstances conspire to force her into an unwanted marriage to Tiberius, Julia’s life takes a darker turn and she sets off on a dangerous path of self-destruction.

Where have I seen Liah O'Prey before? The Spanish-born Irish-French actress has previously starred in 2018 history film Mary Queen of Scots and TV series Marie Antoinette.

Joseph Ollman plays Iullus

Octavia’s stepson Iullus is unhappily married to Marcella and continuing his affair with Julia. When it’s discovered that Julia’s been unfaithful, there’s a real risk he will pay with his life. Livia intervenes and saves his skin but things between him and Julia will never be the same again and he struggles to assert himself in the shifting power dynamics of Rome.

Where have I seen Joseph Ollman before? Joseph has had roles in TV shows such as Industry, Knightfall and Vampire Academy.

Darrell D'Silva plays Piso

The closest thing Livia has to a father figure, Piso, remains determined to help her in her mission to restore the Republic. He is consigliere and wise counsel in her moments of greatest need and will be by her side when Livia faces her most lethal threat.

Where have I seen Darrell D'Silva before? Darrell has had a long and distinguished career with the Royal Shakespeare Company and screen roles in Van Der Valk, Informer and even an Ironborn in season 6 of Game of Thrones.

Domina season 2 is arriving on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Wednesday, September 13 2023 and is available to watch in the US on MGM+