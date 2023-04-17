Meet The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die cast: who's who in the Netflix movie

One of TV's most popular historical epic shows has finally wrapped up: The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Fall finishes the story of The Last Kingdom and its five seasons of Viking-era drama.

This two-hour movie made by Netflix follows the series main character Uhtred of Bebbanburg, as he aims to finish his quest to reclaim the town of Beddanburg and also fulfill (or ignore) a prophecy that "seven kings must die and the woman you love" before England can be united.

The new Netflix move unites The Last Kingdom mainstays with some new faces and characters, historical and fictional alike. Let's meet the cast so you know who's in the movie.

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred

The main character of The Last Kingdom, as well as Seven Kings Must Die, is Uhtred, who was raised by Dane's although isn't one themselves. His ultimate quest is to reclaim Bebbanburg, but also rescue and avenge multiple family members and friends over the series. Seven Kings Must Die sees him wrapping up his quest.

One of the The Last Kingdom characters who are fictional, Uhtred was a creation by Bernard Cornwell, who wrote the books the TV show is based on. However he was inspired by a real person, Uhtred of Bamburgh, who Cornwell is a descendent of.

Dreymon is certainly best known for his starring role in The Last Kingdom, starring in everyone one of the 46 episodes as well as this movie, but he has a few other credits to his name. These include American Horror Story: Coven, Heartlock and Horizon Line.

Mark Rowley as Finan

Finan is Uhtred's long-standing companion. An Irish warrior, he joined the quest early on in season 2, and is in almost every episode after, making him one of Uhtred's few companions to survive into Seven Kings Must Die.

Like Uhtred, Finan is a fictional character and is called Finan the Agile in the books.

Mark Rowley is no stranger to Netflix Originals, having recently starred as the prince in The Witcher: Blood Origin, and other screen roles include playing a henchman in Guns Akimbo and also being in THe Spanish Princess, Young Dracula and episodes of Luther, Doctors and Domina.

Arnas Fedaravicius as Sihtric

Uhtred's other reliable companion is Sihtric, who began as his prisoner all the way back in season 2, but quickly proved himself a valuable ally. He's been in even more episodes of the show than Finan, and also managed to survive his way this far.

You can see a familiar pattern here — as with Uthred and the other companions, Sihtric wasn't a real person.

Arnas Fedaravicius is from Lithuania, with The Last Kingdom being one of their biggest credits, but this isn't his first epic show, with an appearance in The Wheel of Time too. You may also recognize him from Access all Areas and Deadly Code.

Cavan Clerkin as Father Pyrlig

Uhtred's entourage of allies doesn't just include warriors, as Father Pyrlig is another character introduced in season 2 of The Last Kingdom who continued to become one of Uhtred's close companions. As you can tell, he's a Christian, and he survives into Seven Kings Must Die.

Clerkin has been in plenty of UK TV shows including The Capture, Eastenders, Count Arthur Strong, The Inbetweeners, The IT Crowd, Smack the Pony, Babylon and Lucan. He also co-created Los Dos Bros.

Harry Gilby as Aethelstan

Aethelstan is based on a real figure, Æthelstan, who was King of the Anglo-Saxons and then the English between 924 and 939 BCE. Seven Kings Must Die follows the beginning of this reign, as the man fights his brother for control of the throne, and maintains an uneasy alliance with Uhtred in order to try and finally unite England.

We also saw the figure's road to the monarchy through The Last Kingdom's fifth and final season, so it's a familiar figure. Aethelstan was also in a few episodes of the fourth season but played by a different actor, Caspar Griffiths

Harry Gilby is a young actor who already has some big credits; as well as The Last Kingdom he was in several episodes of Casualty and the film Just Charlie, though you may know him best for playing the younger version of the titular character in Tolkien.

Laurie Davidson as Ingilmundr

One of the few major characters in Seven Kings Must Die who's not in The Last Kingdom is Ingilmundr. He's the advisor to Aethelstan who's very religious and uses this to help (or control) the King, but he's also a Dane.

In real life Ingilmundr was a real person, and was a Viking warlord who raided in Wales and Ireland, though lots of the contents of Seven Kings Must Die is embellished.

Laurie Davidson is best known for playing the titular role in TNT's Will, and he's also been in Netflix's Sandman and Guilty Party. He's also set to act in Apple TV Plus war miniseries Masters of the AIr as well as Mary & George.