How to watch Domina season 2: stream the Roman historical epic online

One of Sky's hit Game of Thrones rivals is back: Domina season 2 is set to bring us more Roman drama and action when it returns on Sunday, July 9.

Domina follows Livia, the wife of Roman emperor Augustus Caeser who gets a front-row seat to all the political infighting, empire-building drama and war that the Roman empire was known for, and unlike many other historical epics it's told from a woman's perspective.

The second season of Domina follows the fracturing marriage of Livia, with her enemies sharpening their blades (literally as well as metaphorically) and her family potentially in the firing line.

So if you're excited for more Roman action, senate conflict and scheming, here's how to watch Domina season 2 from where you are.

How to watch Domina season 2 in the US

If you live in the US, you'll be able to use streaming service MGM Plus (formerly EPIX) to watch Domina's second season. It joins the first season on the platform, and you can find it here.

The first two episodes of the season land at once on Sunday, July 9, and the subsequent six come out weekly from then.

MGM Plus is a $5.99 per month after a 7-day free trial. You can access the platform via a Prime Video channel (find here) which has the same library and price.

How to watch Domina season 2 in the UK

Given that Domina is made by Sky, you can guess where you'll need to go to watch season 2 in the UK: Sky TV. Oh, and also Now TV. Both streamers get the first two episodes on Sunday, July 9, with the next six coming out each week on the same day.

Now TV costs £9.99 per month for its Entertainment plan, making it your most affordable option if you're signing up just for the show. Sky TV costs £26 per month for its Entertainment & Netflix plan, which you'll need for Domina.

How to watch Domina everywhere else

In most regions, Domina season 2 is coming to either MGM Plus or Sky, but in many regions, like Europe, it's only coming out on Friday, September 8.

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Domina season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Domina season 2 or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.