The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: is Sheila just using Luna?

With nowhere to go and no one to turn to on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna thinks her grandmother is her best bet. But we’re not so sure Sheila is willing to forgive Luna, either.

All the credit goes to Kimberlin Brown for Sheila’s absolutely unhinged reaction to learning that Luna (Lisa Yamada) is her granddaughter in the March 18 episode . After studying Luna’s eyes, she made a decision to believe that she’s telling the truth about being Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) daughter.

We’re not convinced, however, that Sheila’s belief in the truth equates to forgiveness. She was furious to see Luna at Il Giardino, regardless of the pardon, and we have a feeling that Sheila is going to fall in line with everyone else when it comes to forgiving Luna for what she did.

Instead, we think Sheila attempted to throw Luna off balance with that strange kiss on the lips to give herself time to plot her next move. There’s no way Sheila is going to welcome the young woman who killed her friends into her life, but she’ll do anything — anything — to get closer to Finn. And if Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is upset about Luna, then this presents an opportunity for Sheila to unleash some chaos into Steffy’s life.

It isn’t beyond the realm of possibility for Sheila to give Luna some support — even if it’s done in secret so that Deacon [Sean Kanan] doesn’t find out — and then turn on her as soon as the opportunity presents itself. Sheila is a chameleon whose only focus in life is her son and grandson; it’s highly unlikely that she’s going to risk having a relationship with them, certainly not as a result of the person who killed Tom and Hollis.

Despite Luna’s desire to connect with someone in her family, she is a huge liability. She’s a double murderer whose pardon is dubious at best. Being around Sheila, who, for all intents and purposes, has been working hard to show that she is reformed. It’s going to be bad enough for people to know she’s Luna’s grandmother, and if she’s hanging around Il Giardino there’s no question it’s going to be bad for business.

Sheila might have kissed Luna and given her a warm hug, but we’re not betting on Sheila being sincere about any of it. She’s way too savvy to fall for Luna’s games, and Sheila’s top priority is always going to be Finn.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors