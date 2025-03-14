General Hospital spoilers: Portia’s big mistake comes back to haunt her?

When it comes to General Hospital, we’ve seen time and time again that lies have a way of catching up to those who tell them. For example, as much as we love Carly (Laura Wright), she’s told her share of lies over the years and they almost always wind up exploding in her face. But Carly looks to be learning from her past mistakes finally, so she’s not been as dishonest in recent memory.

One character who doesn’t seem to have learned from her mistakes is Portia (Brook Kerr). For years, she lied about Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) paternity and neglected to tell Curtis (Donnell Turner) he was a father. The explosive lie almost destroyed Portia and Curtis’ marriage, but they weathered the storm, and she more or less assured him she wouldn’t lie to him again. Well, how quickly she’s gone back on that promise.

As General Hospital viewers know, months ago, Portia tampered with Heather’s (Alley Mills) lab work in an effort to keep her in prison. Unfortunately for the good doc, Brad (Parry Shen) found out what Portia did. Although Brad initially promised not to tell anyone, he changed his tune once his aunt Selina (Lydia Look) attempted to force him to stop practicing medicine. He gave up what he knew about Portia, and Selina passed along the information to Drew (Cameron Mathison). And since Drew has been looking for a way to stick it to Curtis, the congressman is happy to blackmail Portia to do his bidding.

Brook Kerr and Donnell Turner, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Valerie Durant)

Now despite Ava (Maura West) advising Portia to come clean with Curtis, Portia has remained resistant. She even sought out help from Ric (Rick Hearst), who pretty much advised her to do whatever it took to appease Drew. Which she has.

We aren’t psychic, but we’d bet Portia is going to soon regret not being honest with Curtis. It’s not hard to picture Drew resorting to type and spilling to Curtis about his wife’s betrayal, just to stick it to his former best friend. Curtis is likely to be furious Drew has something on his wife and equally upset that Portia told him another lie. He may even be pushed to take up temporary residence at the Metro Court, needing time to decide what to do about his marriage.

If Curtis does decide Portia’s recent lie is his breaking point, then he may find himself single and ready to mingle in the future. Since Nina (Cynthia Watros) is also single, maybe the two longtime friends will soon become even more.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.