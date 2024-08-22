How to watch Sherwood season 2 online and on TV – crime drama returns

The BBC's critically acclaimed, BAFTA-winning drama returns for a second run, with viewers being plunged back into the caustic tensions and deep-seated resentments running through a decimated UK mining community. Sherwood season 2 starts on Sunday, August 25 in the UK on the free BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch Sherwood on iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN .

With the first series being based around real-life murders that shook the UK in the early 2000s, the bleak but rich world built by writer James Graham (Brexit: The Uncivil War, Quiz) was too tantalizing to leave behind.

Having only scraped the surface of the complex family stories set in a community ripped apart by the closing of the pits, the BBC says that the second run will dive even deeper into "a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge, and betrayal".

Sherwood's ensemble cast is a who's who of UK small screen talent. From the returning David Morrissey (currently also starring in Daddy Issues) and Lesley Manville (The Crown), to new characters played by the likes of Monica Dolan (Mr Bates vs The Post Office), David Harewood (Homeland) and Robert Lindsay (My Family).

As this multi-textured drama gets set to absorb us all over again for another six episodes, here's how to watch Sherwood online from anywhere in the world and for free. We've got all the information you need below.

How to watch Sherwood season 2 in the UK for free

BBC One is airing Sherwood season 2 on TV in the UK, with episodes going out on Sundays and Mondays at 9 pm UK from August 25. If you want to watch online or on-demand,episodes will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. You'll find our choice of the best TV dramas on BBC iPlayer there, too. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Scroll down for more details.

Can I watch Sherwood season 2 in the US?

The first season of Sherwood is available to watch now on BritBox — the streaming service that specializes in British TV.

Season 2 is scheduled to hit the platform from Thursday, November 14.

BritBox is available in the US for $8.99 a month or $89.99 for a whole year and you can try the service out thanks to its 7-day free trial.

If you're traveling to the US from the UK and don't want to wait an extra two months to watch Sherwood, then we can only recommend using a VPN. Not familiar with the software? All is explained below...

How to watch Sherwood from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Sherwood on the BBC iPlayer streaming service as described above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally streaming services like iPlayer will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar, where you'll find a deeper reader on the best VPN services available right now.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service you require and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

In the UK, Sherwood premieres on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming service on Sunday, August 25 at 9 pm UK. Further episodes go out on Sundays and Mondays.

Episode 1 — Sunday, August 25

Episode 2 — Monday, August 26

Episode 3 — Sunday, September 1

Episode 4 — Monday, September 2

Episode 5 — Sunday, September 8

Episode 6 — Monday, September 9

It's scheduled to hit the BritBox platform in the US on November 14.

All you need to know about Sherwood

Is Sherwood based on a true story? While the characters and plotlines in Sherwood are fictional, it is based around the former mining communities of the UK's East Midlands. Furthermore, the storyline in season 1 was loosely inspired by real life murders that were committed around 20 years ago.