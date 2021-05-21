'Before We Die' — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Before We Die is a taut and gripping new C4 drama drama about two families on polar opposite sides of the law. Based on the hit Swedish series of the same name (which is currently available to watch via Walter Presents on All4), it follows Bristol detective Hannah Laing (Lesley Sharp) as she investigates the disappearance of her lover Sean, and finds herself up against the charismatic but deeply dangerous Mimica family.

C4's Head of Drama Caroline Hollick says: "Every episode of Before We Die is a rollercoaster of excitement — and I'm so delighted to have Lesley Sharp bring her trademark gravitas and charisma to C4. It's a privilege to be part of this truly inspiring European collaboration."

Here's everything you need to know about the series.

The Mimicas throw a mean family dinner, but they're not to be crossed. (Image credit: C4)

Before We Die launches on C4 on Wednesday May 26 at 9pm. The full series will be available as a box set on All4 after the first episode airs.

What is the plot of Before We Die?

Before We Die is set in Bristol, and follows DI Hannah Laing when her lover — and police colleague — Sean Hardacre goes missing after telling her he was going to speak to an informant. After raising the alarm at work, Hannah goes in search of anyone who might have seen Sean that morning and eventually finds the mobile phone that Sean was using to communicate with his informant, "Issy", abandoned in the street. Convinced that "Issy" could be the key to finding Sean, Hannah decides to use the phone to contact "Issy" herself.

As the investigation develops, Hannah is teamed up with Billy Murdoch, a former soldier and military intelligence officer who is an expert on Eastern European drug gangs. He knows that before Sean disappeared, he was looking into the Mimicas, a powerful Croatian crime family running a drugs racket across the city, and suspects this may have something to do with Sean vanishing.

Meanwhile, Hannah's son Christian has recently been released from prison after serving a sentence for dealing drugs — an arrest that Hannah herself oversaw. Relations between Hannah and Christian are understandably strained, and although Hannah knows that Christian now has a job in a restaurant, what she doesn't know is that while in prison Christian shared a cell with Stefan Vargic, the boyfriend of Bianca Mimica, and is now working in the family's restaurant...

Hannah busted her son for drug dealing — can they repair their relationship? (Image credit: C4)

Who stars in Before We Die?

Lesley Sharp (Scott & Bailey, Three Girls) stars in Before We Die as DI Hannah Laing. As a big fan of the original Swedish series, it's a role she was very excited to take on. "Hannah is very private, and she's quite damaged and she hasn't got the best means of dealing with that," says Lesley. "She's facing up to the fact that maybe she's failed a little bit in her career, although that has been one of the most important things to her, she's failed at her first marriage, she's failed as a mother, and she's running out of time and chances to feel like something in her life is worthwhile."

Patrick Gibson (The OA) plays her son, Christian: "For many, many reasons, Christian feels the need to prove himself," says Patrick. "He doesn't quite want to admit it to himself or to anybody else, but he feels a strong desire to prove himself as a man, and as worthy of standing amongst his own family — and his mother, who's obviously an incredibly upstanding member of society. I think he feels a need to act in a just way in order to gain her love and be deserving of that."

Vincent Regan (Poldark, Flesh And Blood, Traces) plays Billy Murdoch: "He's been seconded to Bristol to bring the police there up to speed with the sort of eastern European drug problem they may or may not have," says Vincent. "He's brought on board when Sean, the policeman who — unbeknownst to Billy — is having a relationship with Hannah, goes missing, and uses his connections and insider knowledge of the drugs scene to help Hannah and her colleagues track Sean down."

Enigmatic Davor runs the Mimica family's various illegal activities (Image credit: C4)

The cast also includes Rebecca Scroggs (EastEnders, Flack) as Hannah and Billy's boss Tina, Bill Ward (Coronation Street, Emmerdale, After Life) as Hannah's married lover Sean Hardacre, Kazia Pelka (Heartbeat, Family Affairs) as matriarch Dubravka Mimica, Toni Gojanovic as driving force of the family business Davor Mimica, Issy Knopfler as youngest child Bianca Mimica, and Petar Cvirn (Strike Back: Vendetta) as Stefan Vargic, Christian's friend and Bianca's boyfriend.

Is there a trailer for Before We Die?

Yes there is — C4 have released the first official trailer for Before We Die, and you can view it below! It certainly promises lots of drama ahead, including a huge explosion.