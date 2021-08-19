‘Yellowstone’ season 4 to return Nov. 7 on Paramount Network

Yellowstone is coming back in a big way this year, and we now know exactly when and how. MTV Entertainment Studios has announced the premiere date for the fourth season of Yellowstone, Nov. 7 on Paramount Network, as well as a spinoff series 1883 coming to the Paramount Plus streaming service on Dec. 19.

In addition, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has another series set for debut, Mayor of Kingstown. This show, starring Jeremy Renner, is another Paramount Plus original that will debut on Nov. 14.

While both of the new shows have a permanent home on Paramount Plus, they will receive a special simulcast on Paramount Network for their first two episodes following the usual episode of Yellowstone.

“Our strategy is to make Yellowstone, the massive No. 1 hit with more than 10 million fans, into a global hit franchise under the incredible creative vision of Taylor Sheridan’s world building storytelling,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO, MTV Entertainment. “These new series will debut on Paramount Plus and have special premiere day sneak episodes behind Yellowstone introducing this huge audience to these new stories, allowing us to leverage our linear platforms to fuel the growth of Paramount Plus, which will stream each series exclusively after episode two.”

Heading into its fourth season, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family and its patriarch, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who owns the the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S., located in Montana. The family must deal with constant threats of people who would encroach on their borders. In addition to Costner, the series stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser, with new additions to the season four cast including Jackie Weaver, Piper Perabo and Kathryn Kelly.

A new trailer for Yellowstone was included in the announcement. Watch it below.

1883, meanwhile, is an origin story of the Dutton family, following them as they travel west through the Great Plains toward the untamed American west as they seek their fortune in Montana. The series, which again is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Mayor of Kingstown takes things away from Montana and instead focuses on the McLusky family in Kingstown, Mich., The family is a power broker in the business of incarceration and the show will tackle themes that include systemic racism, corruption and inequality. Renner leads a cast that includes Diane Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster and Taylor Handley. Renner also joins Sheridan and Antoine Fuqua among the producers for the show.

Paramount Plus has been working to grow its original slate, and the Yellowstone universe has clearly been a key point to do that. They also have a number of Star Trek properties, including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Deck, and have shifted previous CBS primetime shows to the streamer, like SEAL Team and Evil.

A subscription to Paramount Plus comes in at either $9.99 for an ad-free version or $4.99 for an ad-supported version.