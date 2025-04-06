My theory on how 1923 could connect to upcoming Yellowstone spinoff The Madison

The Duttons appear to be taking a break. Following the 1923 season 2 finale that premiered on April 6 on Paramount Plus, there is no Yellowstone or Yellowstone prequel series with the Dutton family at the center immediately ready to become fans’ next watch.

Though another prequel series, 1944, is expected to be in the works, as well as reports on a couple of direct Yellowstone spinoffs, the series that is expected up next in the Yellowstone universe is called The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer and focusing on entirely new characters.

However, I have a theory that while these characters aren’t part of the main Dutton family that have been the center of the story thus far, they could be a new branch of the Dutton family tree. The key to all of this is Michelle Randolph’s 1923 character Elizabeth.

To be clear, this is just speculation on my part, going off of the 1923 season 2 ending. As we heard from 1923 stars Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer, secrets on Yellowstone storylines are so tightly kept that even they weren’t sure if they were John Dutton’s grandparents despite the fact that their characters, Spencer and Alex, named their baby John, which we know is the name of Yellowstone John Dutton’s father. Still, I think there are signs that Elizabeth could be the connecting thread between the characters set to be the center of The Madison and the Duttons.

What we know about The Madison plot right now is that it will center on a New York City family that moves to Montana, with the series being described as a “heartfelt study of grief and human connection.”

So how could Elizabeth connect the characters in The Madison with the Duttons?

At the end of 1923, following Jack’s (Darren Mann) death, Elizabeth leaves the ranch and Montana, presumably heading back east to Boston, where her family is from. Elizabeth is still pregnant, though with Jack’s child, as Randolph confirmed in an interview with WTW.

While that could still leave the door open for Elizabeth’s child to be the connection between her and Jack and Yellowstone’s John Dutton, I think it’s more likely that her child is the father (or father-in-law) of Pfeiffer’s character in The Madison.

It definitely would be good casting, as one can easily note a physical resemblance between Randolph and Pfeiffer. But the bigger reason is that it would make a great deal of sense for the story.

Though the main family is described as from New York, not Boston, they very easily could have moved in the 100 years between stories. And having a family connection in Montana could explain why they end up moving there.

In Elizabeth’s final scene with Cara (Helen Mirren) in 1923, she promises to never forget Jack. Cara says she ultimately will, as that’s just life. But what if Elizabeth keeps her promise? Perhaps she never remarries and tells her child about Jack so that his story stays alive for multiple generations. Then, when whatever happens to the characters in The Madison to make them decide to leave New York, Montana feels like a good option because they know they have roots there.

That could then allow for some potential fun storylines and crossovers as they explore Montana, perhaps with Beth (Kelly Reilly) or Kayce (Luke Grimes).

There’s no premiere date for The Madison at this time, so who knows how long we’ll have to wait to see if my theory holds any water (early guesses are it premieres sometime in 2026). But is some fun food for thought as we wait for the next chapter in the Yellowstone universe.

All episodes of 1923 are streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus. All episodes of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock in the US and Paramount Plus in the UK.