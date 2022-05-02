The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show — all about the married couple’s celebrity chat show based on their hit podcast

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show on BBC2 follows the runaway success of the couple's podcast, Real-life husband and wife duo Chris and Rosie Ramsey will be joined by a different celebrity couple each week, with whom they will discuss relationships, parenting, arguments and everything in between. And fans of podcast will be pleased to hear that What’s Your Beef? the segment where they discuss the things that infuriate them about one another, will be an integral part of the show.

Here’s everything we know so far The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show on BBC2…

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show six-part series will debut on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer in mid May. When we get an exact date we’ll let you know!

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show — how it works

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show will follow roughly the same format as the couple’s podcasts and arena tours, where they are joined by star guests and discuss life’s little irritations. There will also be numerous opportunities for the viewers to get involved. Of course Chris and Rosie will be asking the question that sparked a million marital spats…What’s your beef?, talking about the big and little annoyances that make up a relationship. The promo material from the BBC teases that many other regular features will be included in the series and the tour featured a segment where Chris and Rosie read stories from the audience, so that could well make it onto screen too.

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show — guest celebrity couples

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show hasn't yet announced the guest celebrity couples appearing on the show, but we'll update as soon as we hear.

Is there a trailer for The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show?

Not yet and it’s unlikely that the BBC will release one. But it’s not too long to wait until we can see Chris and Rosie and their celebrity guests for real.

More about Chris and Rosie Ramsey

Stand up comedian Chris is currently in the middle of a sell-out tour. He was a semi-finalist on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 and is currently on Taskmaster. He also hosted Little Mix: The Search and is a regular presenter on The One Show. From 2017-2018 he had his own shows, Chris Ramsey’s Stand Up Central and The Chris Ramsey Show.

Rosie Ramsey has appeared on This Morning, Saturday Kitchen, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and The Graham Norton Show. She is also a storyteller on CBeebies Bedtime Story.