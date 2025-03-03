Call The Midwife fans left 'in tears' during emotional finale of 'the best programme ever'

Call The Midwife fans are calling it 'storytelling at its finest'

The Call The Midwife finale had viewers 'in tears' with its emotional storyline, prompting an outpouring of praise from fans impressed by the heartwarming season finale.

In last night's episode of Call The Midwife (which aired Sunday, 2nd March 2025), we saw Nurse Nancy Corrigan (played by Megan Cusack) return to the BBC drama.

In an emotional rollercoaster of an episode, Nancy's pregnancy is revealed before the nurse enters early labour, with Roger Noble (played by Conor O'Donnell) by her side.

Later, the two marry, surrounded by family and friends in an unexpected and heartwarming twist.

Fans were quick to comment on social media on the emotional scenes, praising the 'perfect end' to the season.

'There's no doubt that @CallTheMidwife1 remains to this day the BEST programme ever! Filled with emotions & love. A perfect end to a fantastic series! Massive shout-out to everyone involved,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, another wrote, 'CallTheMidwife finale was epic. Cried happy & sad tears. Storytelling at it's finest.'

And another said on the social media platform, 'That was a rollercoaster episode to close the current series. Let’s hope the BBC have a rethink and don’t ‘rest’ the programme. It’s part of Christmas and gets us through the dark nights of winter.'

And another wrote, 'This weeks call the midwife episode had me in tears the whole way through, what an episode.'

And another wrote, 'In my view series 14 has been the best one so far, powerful and sometimes sad stories, beautifully written, and the acting by everyone has been first class, sometimes when series go on for a long time they lose there magic but not Call The Midwife it just gets better and better.'

While another Call The Midwife fan quipped, 'People who get through an episode of call the midwife without at least tearing up are stronger than the SAS tbh.'

It's clear the season finale of Call The Midwife didn't disappoint. Stay tuned for news on the next CTM series!

Lauren Hughes
Freelance writer

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance.

A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book. 

