'Hollington Drive' — everything you need to know about the thriller

Hollington Drive is a newly-announced thriller coming to ITV from acclaimed screenwriter Sophie Petzal (Blood, The Last Kingdom).

Starring none other than Line of Duty actress Anna Maxwell Martin (aka DCS Patricia Carmichael ), Hollington Drive promises to be full of twists and turns from the get-go. In the show, we join two sisters at a chilled out get-together one balmy evening, where it seems like nothing could go wrong… until it does!

Here’s everything you need to know about Hollington Drive!

As the show has only just been announced, we don’t yet have a confirmed release date for Hollington Drive. We’ll update this guide as soon as we know more!

How many episodes of Hollington Drive will there be?

Hollington Drive will be four episodes long.

Hollington Drive cast

Line of Duty love-to-hate favourite Anna Maxwell Martin and Rachael Stirling (Wild Bill) lead the show as sisters Theresa and Helen. Theresa’s partner, Fraser will be played by Rhashan Stone (Finding Alice) and Helen’s partner, David, by Peter McDonald (Dublin Murders).

Theresa’s ten-year-old son, Ben, will be played by Fraser Holmes, and Amelie Bea Smith will feature as Ben’s cousin, Eva. Ken Nwosu (Sticks and Stones) will also play Fraser’s brother Eddie, and Jodie McNee (Little Boy Blue) will play Jean.

Hollington Drive plot

Hollington Drive appears at first to be a normal day in the life of two families. The two sisters seem close, and their families enjoy spending time together. When we join them, they’re gathered around a barbecue on the patio chilling out. Apart from Eddie winding everyone up, there’s no hint of tension...but this is just the calm before the storm!

Ben asks to play out at the park with Eva. Fraser is happy for them to go, but Theresa starts feeling anxious and fears something will go wrong. As she expects, the children don’t return on time, and when she goes looking for the two kids, Theresa finds them on the edge of a woodland area, where they appear to be fighting.

Immediately, Theresa’s instincts tell her something horrible has happened. Confirming her suspicions, distraught neighbour Jean comes and calls on the family later that evening, telling them that her son, Alex, has gone missing!

Sophie Petzal says: “I am absolutely thrilled to be working with Jonathan Fisher and West Road Pictures once again to bring our project Hollington Drive to ITV. We hope it will keep audiences gripped to their televisions.”