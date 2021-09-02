'Spitting Image' Season 2 — release date, cast, trailer, and everything you need to know

Spitting Image Season 2 is back to deliver even more laughs this September!

After the classic British comedy was brought back for its celebrated first season last year, the revived series of Spitting Image is returning to BritBox for even more satirical send-ups of public figures from all over the world.

Plenty of new characters are lined up for the new series. Expect to see award-winning actors, politicians, sports personalities, musicians, and senior business people appearing alongside the huge number of puppets who will be returning from Season 1.

Here's everything you need to know about Spitting Image Season 2...

Spitting Image Season 2 was announced just days after the first episode of Series 1 aired last year and will air exclusively on BritBox UK from September 11.

Spitting Image Season 2 cast

A whole host of new puppets based on public figures from around the world will appear in Spitting Image Series 2. Expect to see the likes of Sajid Javid, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Tom Cruise, Tom Daley, Jess Phillips, Ariana Grande, Gary Lineker, Bill Gates, Ellen Degeneres, and Raheem Sterling to show up at some point in the new series.

These new faces join a cast of over 100 puppets developed for the new show, which includes: Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Cristiano Ronaldo, Prince Andrew, Harry Kane, Vladimir Putin, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Beyoncé, Angela Merkel, Dwayne Johnson, Gareth Southgate, Ed Sheeran, Jürgen Klopp, Elon Musk, Adele, Covid-19, James Corden, Emmanuel Macron, Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump, and Dominic Cummings.

What will we see in Spitting Image Season 2?

If the previous series is anything to go by, every public figure could well be in the firing line in the new season. Earlier this year the official Spitting Image Twitter account also teased that England's EURO 2020 football campaign will appear in the new series.

BREAKING NEWS: Dominic Cummings takes a break from WhatsApp to watch the Euros. COME ON ENGLAND! Spitting Image returns this autumn with series 2, available to stream on@BritBox_UK ⚽ pic.twitter.com/LDKTrntliUJune 18, 2021 See more

Is there a trailer for Spitting Image Season 2?

Yes— BritBox has recently released a trailer for the upcoming series which shows off some of the antics we can expect to see when Spitting Image returns.

Introduced by the caricature of Boris Johnson, the trailer shows the show hasn't lost its edge and includes plenty of public figures being punched square in the face!

