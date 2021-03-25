Serie A football is moving from ESPN Plus to Paramount Plus in August 2021

ViacomCBS today announced that it's been U.S. rights to the Serie A football (that's soccer, boys and girls) to stream on Paramount+ starting in August 2021. The agreement features more than 400 club matches in Serie A — Italy's top club league — each season through 2024.

Previously, Serie A was available on ESPN+ in the United States.

Paramount+ also will be home to the Coppa Italia (the tournament that puts the top four Italian divisions against each other) and Supercoppa Italiana, which is a winner-take-all match between the Serie A winner and the Coppa Italia winner.

Select matches also will be available on linear TV as part of CBS Sports.

“We are building critical mass in soccer," said Jeffrey Gerttula, Executive Vice President and General Manager, CBS Sports Digital. "And the addition of Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana is another major step in the expansion of CBS Sports’ extensive lineup of live soccer coverage on Paramount+ and across our linear and digital platforms. Showcasing this historic league and some of the world’s biggest clubs is a tremendous opportunity to further grow the sport in the U.S. by delivering first-class coverage to a dedicated and passionate audience.”

Paramount+ is the new streaming home for all things ViacomCBS. That includes the greater CBS catalog, as well as new Paramount+ originals, which also includes the ever-growing Yellowstone universe.)

You'll also find some of the best movies on Paramount+, as well as news, more live sports on Paramount+ — including regional NFL games — and more.

The Paramount+ price runs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year if you don't mind ads on the on-demand content. If you want to get rid of ads, it'll cost $9.99 a month, or $99.99 a year. And starting in June 2021, the $5.99 option will be replaced by a $4.99-a-month plan that doesn't include access to a live stream of your local CBS affiliate.