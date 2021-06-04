‘The Good Fight’ returns to Paramount Plus in season 5 trailer

Christine Baranski and company are ready to pick up The Good Fight once again, as the trailer for season five of the Paramount Plus original is here and the show looks to be tackling topics from the weird to the socially relevant in its latest batch of episodes. The Good Fight is set to return to Paramount Plus on June 24.

The Good Fight is a spinoff of the hit CBS show The Good Wife, following Baranski’s character Diane Lockhart as she leads a new firm. In addition to Baranski, the season five cast includes Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Zach Grenier, Charmaine Bingwa and Mandy Patinkin, with the recognizable faces of Jane Lynch, Wayne Brady, Delroy Lindo and Gary Cole also popping up.

From the trailer, it looks like one of the big plotlines of season five will be the tension that arises from Diane’s role in a predominantly Black law firm, certainly a relevant topic as we continue to address representation in all parts of life. Then there looks to be some fun story lines, including Patinkin creating his own court system in the back of a warehouse and an investigation by Lynch’s off-kilter FBI agent.

Check out the full trailer for The Good Fight season 5 below.

The Good Fight debuted in 2017, making it one of the more established Paramount Plus originals (formerly CBS All Access) alongside Star Trek: Discovery. Paramount Plus has been building out its originals, recently announcing premiere dates for an iCarly reboot, expanding its Yellowstone TV universe and moving CBS shows Seal Team and Evil to Paramount Plus for their upcoming seasons.

There are two Paramount Plus price options available to interested subscribers. One is a premium plan that is ad-free and runs for $9.99 per month. The other is an ad-supported version of the streaming service that runs for $5.99 per month until Monday, June 7, when it will drop to $4.99 per month but lose the ability to livestream local CBS affiliates.