‘iCarly’ is back with first trailer for Paramount Plus reboot

Whatcha got there? The first trailer for the iCarly reboot coming to Paramount Plus. After nine years off air — but still present in the meme world — iCarly is back as a Paramount Plus Original, set to debut on June 17.

Originally on Nickelodeon, iCarly followed teenager Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), who hosted her own web show with the help of her family and friends. The reboot will pick up with Carly restarting her show in the present day while she deals with work, love and family as a 20-something, in the same age range most of the original fans of the show should be now.

Cosgrove is returning along with original co-stars Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress. Some new cast members include Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett.

Paramount Plus will release the first three episodes of the iCarly reboot on June 17 in the U.S. and Canada, with subsequent episodes hitting the service every week. The show will become available to Paramount Plus subscribers in Latin America, the Nordics and Australia later this summer.

Watch the trailer below.

Paramount Plus, the rebrand of the previous CBS All Access, is still the new kid on the block amid the big name streamers. It brings to the table a library full of Paramount and ViacomCBS movies and TV shows, including The Godfather trilogy, Zoolander, the Star Trek franchise, Yellowstone and more.

The number of Paramount Plus Originals is also ramping up. In addition to iCarly, a reboot of The Rugrats debuted on May 27 and Mark Wahlberg’s new film Infinite will play exclusively on the service on June 10. Also, it has been announced that CBS shows Seal Team and Evil will move to Paramount Plus for their new seasons.

The Paramount Plus price is $5.99/month ($59.99 for the whole year) for the ad-supported version, while the premium, ad-free version runs for $9.99/month ($99.99 for the year). The $5.99/month option is set to be replaced with a $4.99 option in June, but it will drop live streams of local CBS affiliates.