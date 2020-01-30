When do new episodes of Star Trek: Picard premiere?

Source: CBS (Image credit: CBS)

Best answer: New episodes of Star Trek: Picard premiere on Thursdays on CBS All Access.

You'll have to watit for Thursday for new Picard

One of the greatest debates in the digital era of streaming television is whether new shows should be made aavailable all at once, or if it's better to dribble them out week by week.

And there are major players in both camps. Hulu and Apple TV+ and CBS All Access have no problem making you wait a week for a new episode. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, meanwhile, perfer to serve up everything at once, and you can choose whether to gorge yourself, or take your time.

There are plenty of arguments for both, of course. Some folks prefer to forgo sleep and bathing and ingest ever episode of a show all at once. Others of us prefer to savor each episode. To sip it slowly like a fine wine, instead of chugging away.

Is one better than the other? Perhaps.

But in the case of Star Trek: PIcard on CBS All Access, you're going to have to wait a week until new eipsodes drop on Thursdays.

In the meantime, however, there's always the Picard aftershow to tide you over — called The Ready Room . And it's very much worth spending a few minutes on, hosted by the one and only Wil Wheaton. It's available starting at 10 a.m. Eastern (7 a.m. on the West Coast) following the premiere of each new Picard episode.