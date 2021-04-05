'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 4 will take flight sometime in 2021

One more little bit of news out of the inaugural First Contact Day — Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery will premiere sometime before the end of 2021.

That doesn't come as a huge surprise given that Season 3 premiered in October 2020, but it's welcome news nonetheless.

Discovery has spent its entire life as a streaming exclusive, with the first three seasons on CBS All Access before it became Paramount+ in March 2021. The series follows the crew of the USS Discovery, a ship with an experimental propulsion system that allows it to instantaneously travel to anywhere in the galaxy. Seasons 1 and 2 saw the United Federation of Planets at war with the Klingon empire, wand Season 3 found Discovery thrown some 900 years into the future.

Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham, a human brought up in the Vulcan ways by Sarek, the father of Spock. Also starring in the series are Doug Jones as Saru, Shazad Latif as Voq/Ash Tyler, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, Jason Isaacs as Capt. Gabriel Lorca, Wilson Cruz as Hugh Culber, Anson Mount as Capt. Christopher Pike, and David Ajala as Cleveland "Book" Booker.

"We're all living in uncertainty," we hear Burnham — now captain — say. "Even for a crew with familiar with it as this one, the stress is taking its toll. But we are not in this alone. None of us are."

And as always, the stakes are high. "We are facing something we don't understand," she says. "Something that could tear us all apart."

That something is a gravitational anomaly 5 lightyears across.

Mount and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) are in the midst of shooting their own spinoff, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, aboard the USS Enterprise. No word on when to expect it, but we have gotten a teaser of the new characters that will be introduced.

