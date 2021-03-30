April 5 is Star Trek 'First Contact Day' on on Paramount Plus

April 5, 2063, if you didn't know, is First Contact Day. That's the day in which humanity made (will make) first contact with an extraterrestrial species. More specifically, Vulcans.

The date was made canon in Star Trek: First Contact.

And on April 5, 2021, Paramount+ is going to celebrate First Contact Day with a whole mess of Star Trek. We're talking recorded panels across the greater Trek universe. We're talking marathons of curated episodes in the spirit of First Contact Day. And we're also talking 20 percent off merch at shop.startrek.com because if you can't put it on a T-shirt, is it really a celebration?

The panels themselves should be worth tuning in. There are five in all, and here's how they break down, from 3 to 5:45 p.m. Eastern time:

Star Trek: First Contact 25th Anniversary Panel: Will include Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner and Slice Krige as they share behind-the-scenes memories of the 25-year-old film.

There's also the marathon of First Contact Day-related episodes, which will begin at noon Eastern on April 5. They'll include:

Star Trek: The Original Series: Season 1, Episode 18 – “Arena”

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 1, Episode 1 – “Second Contact”

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Season 4, Episode 7 – “Little Green Men”

Star Trek: Short Treks: Season 2, Episode 6 –“Children of Mars”

Star Trek: Voyager: Season 4, Episode 1 – “Scorpion, Part 2”

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 2, Episode 2 – “New Eden”

Star Trek: The Animated Series: Season 1, Episode 7 – “The Infinite Vulcan”

Star Trek: Enterprise: Season 1, Episode 6 – “The Andorian Incident’

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season 4, Episode 15 – “First Contact”

Star Trek: Picard: Season 1, Episode 8 – “Broken Pieces”

And that's just for starters. There's even more coming to StarTrek.com/FirstContact, and you'll also be able to stream the events on Pluto, Twitch, and YouTube.

