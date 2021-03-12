'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' starts production, intros new characters

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — the next original live-action series in the Trek universe to come to Paramount+ — has begun production in Toronto. The series will follow the USS Enterprise under Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), who was introduced in Star Trek: Discovery along with Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and Spock (Ethan Peck).

Along with a teaser video with the old favorites, new characters and actors were introduced. They include Babs Olusanmokun, Melissa Navia, Celia Rose Gooding, Christina Chong, and Jess Bush.

“In a career, there is never enough work that is pure joy," Akiva Goldsman, co-showrunner and executive producer of Strange New Worlds, said in a press release. "I feel that my friend Alex Kurtzman along with David Stapf at CBS Studios and Julie McNamara at Paramount+ have given me just that by letting me haunt the stock rooms of my favorite candy store and I am grateful."

The series premiere was written by Goldsman, who also wrote the story along with Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. (Goldsman remains an executive producer and key part of Star Trek: Picard, as well.)

“With a hell of a cast and undying love for the original series," Goldsman said, "we boldly go.”

No word yet on when to expect the premiere of Strange New Worlds. In the meantime, every episode of Star Trek: Discovery — as well as every other piece of Trek that's not set in the Kelvin timeline — also is available on Paramount+.

Paramount+ is the new streaming service from ViacomCBS that formerly was known as CBS All Access. The Paramount+ price is the same, for now — $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year with ads, and $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year without advertising. Both of those pricing schemes include access to a live feed of your local CBS affiliate.

In June, the $5.99 option will be replaced by a $4.99-a-month plan that does not include access to your local CBS affiliate. And if you don't have a Paramount+ subscription but still want to watch a live stream of CBS, you'll have to do that on the CBS website itself.

Paramount+ also will have live sports, as well as NFL games. It's also home to the ever-growing Yellowstone universe, as well as the larger Paramount family of films.

You can find Paramount+ on every major streaming service, which means you can watch Paramount+ on Roku, and watch Paramount+ on Amazon Fire TV. It's also available on Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, on various smart TV platforms, Chromecast, and on the web.