‘Your Honor’ renewed for season 2 by Showtime

There’s just something so satisfying about watching Bryan Cranston go dark in a TV series, and we’ll be getting more of it soon as Showtime has announced it is renewing the Cranston-led Your Honor for a second season. The cable network shared the news via Twitter with a GIF of Cranston staring down Michael Stuhlbarg, who plays a mob boss on the show.

Your Honor comes from creator Peter Moffat (Criminal Justice, Silk) and sees Cranston star as New Orleans judge Michael Desiato. The first season is set into motion when Desiato’s son, Adam, accidentally kills another teenager in a road accident and flees the scene in panic. When he learns that the boy Adam killed was the son of vicious mob boss Jimmy Baxter, Desiato decides not to have his son turn himself in and instead work to cover-up his involvement. However, a grief-stricken Baxter makes it his mission to find his son’s killer.

In addition to Cranston and Stuhlbarg, the cast of the first season included Hunter Doohan, Hope Davis, Tony Curran, Lilli Kay, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Jimi Stanton, Margo Martindale, Maura Tierney, Benjamin Flores Jr., Chet Hanks, Lamar Johnson and Lorraine Toussaint.

You can catch-up with the first season of Your Honor online.

Your Honor was originally intended to be a limited series, but Showtime will continue to explore the world of the show and what ramifications Desiato’s turn away from justice has, which if you’ve seen the show you already know have been pretty high. Moffat and Cranston will both be back for season two, which will feature 10 episodes and is expected to have a 2022 debut, according to Variety. No news on if any of the other cast members from season one would return.

Cranston is of course most famous for his role in Breaking Bad, where he played the science-teacher-turned-drug-kingpin Walter White. Your Honor was his first leading TV role since the hit AMC series, but allowed him to play another complex character that delves into the darkness.

Showtime is a premium cable network on traditional TV services (prices vary), or it can be added as a premium channel on streaming services including Amazon Prime Video and Hulu (seven-day free trials available). Showtime also has its own dedicated app. It’s really about preference, because it will cost you $10.99 per month for any of the streaming methods.

For U.K. audiences, Your Honor is available to stream either through Sky Atlantic or NOW TV.