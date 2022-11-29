Love Actually, the beloved holiday movie that lands on favorite Christmas movie lists aplenty this time of year, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022. As part of that, veteran TV journalist Diane Sawyer has gathered members of the cast and crew together to commemorate the movie with The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special, a special edition of the news program 20/20.

The special features brand new interviews with members of the cast and crew along with a look at how the cult classic Christmas movie rose to popularity around the world. It also examines how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we connect with each other, a main theme throughout the movie.

Love Actually introduces viewers to a number of people who come from all walks of life. The one common theme linking them is love. There are characters looking for love, falling in love for the first time, mourning lost love and basking in the warm glow of new love. And it's all set within the backdrop of the holidays in the UK.

How to watch Love Actually: 20 Years Later

Love Actually: 20 Years Later airs Tuesday, November 29, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. You can stream the special the following day, Wednesday, November 30, on Hulu.

ABC is available in all cable TV packages and to viewers in the US with a TV antenna. You can also watch programming on ABC through a subscription to live TV streaming services like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

We're currently working to find out when Love Actually: 20 Years Later will be available to UK viewers. We'll add that information here when it becomes available.

Who will be part of Love Actually: 20 Years Later?

Sawyer has brought together several core members of the Love Actually cast to celebrate the movie's anniversary. Some of the special guests scheduled to appear in the one-hour special include Hugh Grant (David, the Prime Minister), Emma Thompson (Karen), Bill Nighy (Billy Mack), Laura Linney (Sarah), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Sam) and Olivia Olson (Joanna).

There will also be a special message from writer and director Richard Curtis and a message from Martine McCutcheon, who played the Prime Minister's assistant, Natalie.

Check out the preview for the Love Actually: 20 Years Later special right here: