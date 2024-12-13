Return to Paradise ending explained: Glenn has major news for Mackenzie

Return to Paradise episode 6 sees DI Mackenzie Clarke crack a classic locked room case, while she wonders what to do about Glenn...

Mine owner Vince Ogden describes to a tour group, including Colin, how his ancestor Charles struck coal. Next, they head to the "haunted shower block" where the miners would wash after their long shifts. Vince describes how Charles gambled away the profits at the bookies in Dolphin Cove. Colin appears to be one of those tourists who has to film everything!

Vince describes how Charles took his own life with a knife. Vince says Charles was found by his great-grandfather who set off an alarm and Vince says you can still sometimes see his ghost… and then it looks like Vince has seen a ghost (this proves important!) It turns out to be the last tour he's giving. His son Finn asks him if he's going to blow his inheritance on the "wicked stepmother". She tells him it's Vince's inheritance and not his. Father and son appear to hate each other.

His daughter Lottie later knocks with a pie she's baked. She says it’s "mum’s recipe". Later at the bar, Colin is asking Glenn about when the big day is and he says it’s an ongoing discussion. Daisy seems a little more eager than Glenn to get the wedding sorted. Mackenzie is also at the bar and so is the "wicked stepmother". Mackenzie and Colin talk but are interupted by the alarm from the mine. Vince is found dead by the same blade as his ancestor Charles used. The door was locked and bolted from the inside.

Jack's back!

DI Jack Mooney says Mackenzie has been cleared

As they look at the body, Colin says it appears Vince has taken his life just like Charles did. Mackenzie gets a phone call and it's DI Jack Mooney in London! He tells Mackenzie she's been cleared! He says they found someone else was tampering with the evidence. Jack says she's free to come back. And ideally, he wants her back asap as he's snowed under. She's rather ruffled by the news.

They go to speak to the family and the "wicked stepmother", whose name is Priya. She says Vince had been moody and paranoid recently. Finn adds he was miserable. Lottie steps away and says to Mackenzie she hates the way Finn and Priya are at each other's throats. She says she had a tough relationship with her dad. She says he was a cruel man. Mackenzie asks her if she knows what was in the box on top of the chest and she says no.

Colin wonders why a man about to get millions of dollars would take his own life. Mackenzie is wondering where the pie Lottie took him is. She finds the pie in the oven — why would a man about to take his own life put a pie in the oven?

Back at the station, Mackenzie says they need to work out how the killer escaped from a locked room and why the alarm went off.

Mackenzie goes to talk to Philomena. She tells her she's been cleared. Philomena asks if she will return to London and Mackenzie says she will but then starts crying. Philomena isn't exactly sympathetic and tells her to stop crying and then Colin wanders over! Colin has found the will and Priya inherits everything. She says she’d never talked about it and didn’t know. They’d be married for eight years. Mackenzie asks Priya if she is aware Vince took a call on the landline a couple of days before. She says she does remember and he said something like "I keep my promises". She doesn't know what it meant.

Mackenzie has fun teasing Colin (Image credit: BBC)

Colin's print is on the murder weapon!

Glenn says he's found a clear print on the murder weapon and it's Colin's! He held it on the tour. They joke with Colin that they’ll have to put him in the cells. When he leaves Mackenzie tells Glenn she plans to head home back to London. They share an awkward hug. Glenn says she will miss the wedding. Well, she’s got form there! Felix and Reggie have a witness who saw Vince and Finn unloading a boat with drugs in the middle of the night. They were also arguing. They go interview Finn. Rather than drugs they find cigarettes. He says they argued because the cigarettes were out of date.

Colin looks back at the filming of his mine trip. He appears to spot the moment Vince reacted strangely as if seeing a ghost. As Mackenzie swats mosquitos at her home, Jack rings and wants her back in London. He says she can come over for dinner with him and Anna. Anna, hang on is Jack back with Anna (played by Nina Wadia in Death in Paradise?! Colin then turns up and she tells Jack she has to go. She then whacks Colin claiming it was to kill a mosquito! He plays Mackenzie the footage and on the blade we see a reflection of a woman. The mystery woman is Dot, Vince’s supposedly dead first wife!

They go to talk to the family again. Lottie admits seeing Dot but she says Dot isn’t the killer. She was with Lottie at the time of Vince's death she says and she'd got what she wanted from the boxes — letters from Dot to Lottie. It’s revealed Vince never passed them on to Lottie. Lottie says she doesn’t know where Dot is.

Felix and Reggie run into Dot and bring her to the station. Dot says she took the letters and went straight to Lottie. She says Vince had her sectioned as a power play. Vince was a bully who loved being in control. She says she wished she killed him, but she didn’t. She says when she left Vince the pie was on a table not in the oven (this is bound to be crucial!).

Mackenzie goes to see Glenn and they share a moment over the fact Glenn has stockpiled her favorite chocolate milk drink in the fridge for her. And then she does her thing and cracks the case! They head to see Daisy. They ask what Priya was drinking. Mackenzie shares a moment with Glenn about working out the case and Daisy looks on. She can't fail to notice the chemistry between Mackenzie and Glenn.

Mackenzie gathers the suspects. Mackenzie says the key question is how did the killer escape a locked room. And the answer is they didn't. She tells Priya she was at the surf club at the time the alarm went off. She says Dot and Lottie both have clear motives, but again how did the killer escape? She turns to Finn and asks him how he escaped.

Mackenzie says the clever bit was that Priya and Finn had hated each other for years. They were in it together! They are the killers! They pretended the door was bolted and then Priya locked it. Mackenzie says they were in love! Mackenzie spotted Finn had the bottles of prosecco that Priya loved in his fridge. More conclusively she checked his phone records.

Mackenzie says the final straw for Priya was Dot's return. She knew that Vince could do what he did to Dot to her. We see Finn killing Vince, breaking the bolt and turning on the alarm. He did that so as to get an independent witness to the mine, which was Lottie. Unbeknown to Lottie Priya locked the door. Thus making it look like the murder was impossible. Lottie then broke down the door. They are arrested. Mackenzie says if you don't have love you don’t have anything and she appears to be talking to herself!

Return to Paradise ending explained

Back at the station, the gang gives Mackenzie a boomerang as a departing gift. Colin tells Mackenzie she's "very odd" before adding she's a "tremendous detective".

She goes outside to talk to Philomena, who returns to Mackenzie her warrant card. They get a little emotional. Back at her home, Mackenzie has her case packed.

She heads to the beach bar, where Daisy, Glenn and the whole of Dolphin Cove are. Daisy and Glenn are making speeches at their engagement bash. Daisy shows off her ring. Mackenzie stands there looking very awkward. Daisy and Glenn kiss.

Cab driver Trevor tells Mackenzie she has five minutes otherwise he's off. She takes the chance to have a final word with Glenn. Mackenzie congratulates him. "I don't really fit here", she says. Glenn says he's going to miss her. Trevor beeps. She walks off to the cab. Frankie the dog jumps in the back of the cab. Trevor says she has two minutes to return Frankie. "Shut up Trevor or I’ll stay" she replies!

Glenn welcomes Frankie back and thinking they’re on their own tells the dog he still loves Mackenzie! But Mackenzie hears him! And the series ends neatly setting up a potential season 2...

