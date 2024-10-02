How to watch Return to Paradise online or on TV, watch all episodes now and for free
Death in Paradise spin-off heads Down Under
The ever popular Death in Paradise has spawned another spin-off, and this time it's on the other side of the world altogether. Return to Paradise has hit the golden beaches of Western Australia and all episodes are available to watch now.
You can watch Return to Paradise for free in Australia on the ABC iview streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday, because you can watch Return to Paradise from anywhere with a VPN right now.
AU: ABC iview (free)
UK: N/A
US: N/A
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
With Beyond Paradise taking the jovial police procedural back to Britain last year, now it's Australia's turn with Return to Paradise.
The titular returnee is DI Mackenzie Clark (played by Home and Away's Anna Samson), who left her home years before under a shadow of ignominy — leaving her fiancé jilted at the altar. Now she's back on home turf in Dolphin Cove and she has some serious facing up to do.
Things may not always run smoothly in DI Clark's personal life, but she can rely on her sharp detective's instincts to throw herself into her work. Just like the Caribbean island of Saint Marie, there always seems to be some kind of mystery to solve in Dolphin Cove...
It's comfort viewing at its best. Here's how to watch Return to Paradise online from anywhere in the world and for free. We've got all the information you need below.
How to watch Return to Paradise in Australia for free
Return to Paradise went out on ABC Down Under, with all episodes having aired. That means they can now all be streamed for free on its ABC iview streaming service.
All you need to do to watch is register on ABC iview with your name, date of birth and postcode.
Can I watch Return to Paradise in the US?
No US premiere date or host network has yet been announced for Return to Paradise. We suspect it will eventually come to BritBox, as that's where Death in Paradise and the ilk are streamed.
If you're traveling to the US from Australia and want to watch your domestic stream, then we can only recommend using a VPN. Not familiar with the software? All is explained further down this page.
Can I watch Return to Paradise in the UK?
Like the other series in the 'Paradise-verse', Return to Paradise will eventually end up on the BBC — but no UK start date has yet been announced.
However, Aussies who are currently in the UK and still want to watch their usual Return to Paradise stream can use a VPN...
How to watch Return to Paradise from anywhere with a VPN
You can watch Return to Paradise on the streaming service above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!
Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.
Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar, where you'll find a deeper reader on the best VPN services available right now.
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service you require and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
What was the Return to Paradise release date?
Return to Paradise aired over the course of September 2024 in Australia, with episode 1 going out on September 8 and instalments 4 through 6 on September 27.
That means all episodes can now be seen on ABC's iview streaming service.
No US or UK release date has been announced at the time of writing.
All you need to know about Return to Paradise
What is the Return to Paradise cast?
- Anna Samson as Detective Inspector Mackenzie Clarke
- Lloyd Griffith as Detective Senior Constable Colin Cartwright
- Tai Hara as lenn Strong
- Celia Ireland as Reggie Rocco
- Catherine McClements as Senior Sergeant Philomena Strong
- Aaron McGrath as Constable Felix Wilkinson
- Andrea Demetriades as Daisy Dixon
- Ardal O'Hanlon as Detective Inspector Jack Mooney
Is there a Return to Paradise trailer?
Australia's ABC iview dropped an official trailer for Return to Paradise back in August 2024:
How is Return to Paradise linked to Death in Paradise?
Return to Paradise is a spin-off from Death in Paradise. So as well as being a 'case-of-the-week' style police drama, it also has the same kind of upbeat, easy watching tone as its sister program.
Plus, you can expect to see Ardal O'Hanlon's popular Detective Inspector Jack Mooney from Death in Paradise make a cameo appearance in Return to Paradise.
How many episodes are in Return to Paradise?
There are six episodes in the series of Return to Paradise, all around the one hour-mark in length.
