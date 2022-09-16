Meet the cast of Fate: The Winx Saga season 2: who's who in the dark fantasy

Who's in the cast of Fate: The Winx Saga season 2?

Grab your fairy wings as Alfea has reopened its magical doors for Fate: The Winx Saga season 2.

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 is back to follow the coming-of-age journey of six fairies— Bloom, Stella, Terra, Musa, Aisha and new fairy Flora who are attending the magical boarding school Alfea.

Season 2 will see the fairies stories continue to evolve as they learn how to use and control their magical abilities all while navigating the obstacles that the Otherworld can throw at them, such as love, rivalries and vicious monsters hellbent on destroying them.

With new cast members joining the series, let's take a look at who to look out for...

Abigail Cowen as Bloom

Abigail Cowen as Bloom. (Image credit: Netflix)

Abigail Cowen returns as the titular role of Bloom, a fire fairy from the Otherworld. She's powerful, fierce and loyal and in season 2, she's determined to find out what suspicious activity new headmistress Rosalind is up to at Alfea and wants to protect the school from monstrous creatures.

Bloom has met a group of friends at Alfea and discovered just how powerful she is, but she's still trying to find out how she became a changeling (a fairy living among humans) and her identity.

Abigail is well known for her role as Dorcas Night in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and has starred in Redeeming Love, Witch Hunt and I Still Believe.

Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella

Hannah Van Der Westhuysen as Stella. (Image credit: Steffan Hill/Netflix)

Hannah van der Westhuysen stars as Stella, a light fairy and The Crown Princess of Solaria. She's much more than a spoiled fairy, as Bloom and the gang discover, that being the daughter of the militant Queen Luna (Kate Fleetwood) isn't easy for her.

She's also learned to control her light magic by calming her emotions.

Hannah has appeared in The Bay of Silence, Netflix's The Sandman and The Fugitives.

Eliot Salt as Terra

Eliot Salt as Terra. (Image credit: Netflix)

Eliot Salt plays Terra, an earth fairy who can manipulate plants no matter the weather conditions and can use these abilities to attack her enemies. She was raised at Alfea by her father, Professor Ben Harvey (Daniel Betts) and has an in-depth knowledge of potion making, as well as the Otherworld and Alfea.

It was rather awkward for her when she tried to become friends with Bloom and her other suitemates, but standing up against bullies at Alfea has allowed her to find her footing.

Eliot has had roles in Normal People, GameFace, Intelligence and Dalgliesh.

Elisha Applebaum as Musa

Elisha Applebaum as Musa. (Image credit: Steffan Hill/Netflix)

Elisha Applebaum plays mind fairy Musa, who is extremely aware of other people's feelings and emotions. She often wears headphones to block out other people's emotions.

Musa spends a lot of time isolating herself from others, but she becomes connected with Stella and Terra after she starts dating Terra's brother, Sam (Jacob Dudman).

Elisha has appeared in the likes of No Reasons, Undercover Hooligan and Mob Handed.

Precious Mustapha as Aisha

Precious Mustapha as Aisha. (Image credit: Netflix)

Precious Mustapha portrays Aisha, a water fairy who likes to follow the rules, but isn't afraid to be there for her friends when they need her. She's smart and is an expert at manipulating water.

She's close friends with her roommate Bloom and is a keen swimmer. She often takes the reigns in the friend group and is the first person to notice that Bloom is a changeling.

Precious' previous projects include The Stranger, Endeavour and Daddy's Girl.

Paulina Chávez as Flora

Paulina Chávez as Flora. (Image credit: Netflix)

Paulina Chávez plays exciting newcomer Flora, who is an earth fairy like her cousin Terra. She has a gift for flowers and Terra is over the moon when Flora starts to attend Alfea.

Paulina has starred in Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love, Game On! A Comedy Crossover Event and Colossal Youth.

Miranda Richardson as Rosalind

Miranda Richardson as Rosalind. (Image credit: Netflix)

Miranda Richardson stars as militant headmistress of Alfea, Rosalind who uses her strong powers and knowledge to keep a strict rule over her students and the Otherworld citizens.

Rosalind is fascinated with Bloom and knows dark ancient magic, as well as joined forces with Queen Luna to take back her place as headmistress.

Miranda has been nominated for a number of Academy Awards for her acting work in Damage and Tom & Viv. But she has also starred in Sleepy Hollow, Blackadder, Churchill, Get Carter, The Crying Game and many more.

Danny Griffin as Sky

Danny Griffin as Sky. (Image credit: Steffan Hill/Netflix)

Danny Griffin plays Sky, a specialist who is the love interest of Bloom and also Stella's ex.

Like Bloom, he has a turbulent past and was raised by specialist instructor Saul Silva (Robert James-Collier) after his father was thought to have been killed at the battled of Aster Dell.

Danny has been in Get Even and The Gentlemen.

Brandon Grace as Grey

Brandon Grace as Grey. (Image credit: Steffan Hill/Netflix)

Brandon Grace plays Grey, who is a new romantic interest for Aisha. He's a specialist who shares Aisha's love of swimming, but with Aisha extremely focused on her studies, will things work out between them?

Robert James-Collier as Saul Silva

Robert James-Collier as Saul Silva. (Image credit: Steffan Hill/Netflix)

Robert James-Collier stars as Alfea specialist instructor Saul Silva, who has showed the ultimate bravery when coming face-to-face in terrifying challenges.

He raised Sky as his own son after the death of Sky's father, who was also his best friend. However, the past isn't what it seems and in season 2, he's forced to pay for his actions.

Robert has a heft acting resume under his belt, with roles in Downton Abbey, Coronation Street, Ackley Bridge, The Ritual and many more.

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 is available to stream on Netflix now.