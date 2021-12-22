'Redeeming Love' — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Redeeming Love is an upcoming romantic drama based on Francine Rivers' bestselling novel of the same name and is inspired by the book of Hosea from the Old Testament.

Set against the romantic backdrop of the Californian Gold Rush in 1850, it follows one woman who experiences truly unconditional love for the very first time. The movie follows the two lovers as their relationship clashes with the cold, harsh realities of the setting, and it is billed as a "life-changing story of the power of unconditional and all-consuming love."

Here's everything we know about Redeeming Love so far...

Redeeming Love was initially planned for release in spring 2021, but it is now scheduled for a theatrical release on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

'Redeeming Love' plot

Redeeming Love is a story all about the power of unconditional love. The movie follows Angel, a woman who was sold into prostitution as a child and has grown up expecting pain from those around her after years of abuse. Eventually, she meets Michael Hosea, a farmer who falls in love with her and believes that God wants Angel to be his wife.

Angel's circumstances lead her to accept his proposal, but as Hosea defies the low expectations she has, she slowly begins to warm towards him. Confronted by a love unlike anything she's ever experienced, Angel's feelings of unworthiness cause her to try and run from this new life that she doesn't think she deserves. Hosea sets out to find her, leading to Angel finally discovering that there is no brokenness that love can't heal.

'Redeeming Love' cast

Abigail Cowen (Fate: The Winx Saga, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) leads the cast as Angel. Alongside Cowen are Tom Lewis (Gentleman Jack) as Michael Hosea, Logan Marshall-Green (Upgrade, Spider-Man: Homecoming) as Paul, Nina Dobrev (xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Vampire Diaries), Famke Janssen (X-Men, Taken), and Eric Dane (Grey's Anatomy, The Last Ship).

Who directed 'Redeeming Love'?

American filmmaker D. J Caruso (I Am Number Four, xXx: Return of Xander Cage) is on hand as director. Caruso also co-wrote the screenplay with Francine Rivers.

Is there a 'Redeeming Love' trailer?

Yes! It starts by showing us Angel's troubled life before Michael Hosea quickly falls head-over-heels in love with Angel and becomes determined to meet her.

From that point, things grow more positive for the young couple; despite everything they go through, Hosea is determined for the two to stay together.

You can watch the official trailer below:

A second trailer has since been released. This trailer focuses more on the love story between Hosea and Angel, as well as showing us what Angel's mother was like before she passed away.