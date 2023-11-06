Brannings REUNITED! EastEnders confirms return of another iconic character

EastEnders has announced that Penny Branning is set to return to Walford alongside her cousin Lauren Branning.

Jack Branning’s daughter Penny is making her way back to Walford after 15 years of living in France with her mum, Selina. But now she is on her way to Albert Square, alongside her cousin Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) - but what brings the pair back to their former home remains to be seen.

The role of Penny has been recast, with rising star Kitty Castledine taking on the character in her first major television role after graduating from the London Academy of Music and Drama (LAMDA) this summer.

Fans will remember that Penny made her first appearance on the Square in January 2008, when Jack was dating Ronnie Mitchell (Samantha Womack). At the time the character was played by Mia McKenna-Bruce, who has since gone on to play Tee Taylor in CBBC's Tracy Beaker Returns and The Dumping Ground.

Jack revealed to Ronnie the shocking reason why Penny was in a wheelchair was because of his criminal activities as a corrupt police officer. Before his life in Walford, one of Jack's dodgy informants deliberately hit Penny with his car in revenge for being sent down.

Penny's spinal cord was severed during the ordeal and left her paralysed from the waist down.

During her short time on the Square, Penny and Ronnie struggled to bond, but she got on well with her aunt Tanya Cross (Jo Joyner).

Speaking of joining the show, Kitty said: “I didn’t expect to start my EastEnders journey so soon out of drama school – I can’t believe it! My whole family are EastEnders fans, and I remember sitting on my Nanny Kay’s lap to tune in, and now they get to watch me in Albert Square.

"The inclusion of disabled talent on screen is so important to me as a wheelchair user, so I’m thrilled to be playing a character as feisty and cool as Penny. She’s thrown into the middle of the drama straight away, and I can’t wait to see what she gets up to.”

EastEnders Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw added: “It’s been a long time since Penny Branning was in Walford, and she’s a very different person from the one our viewers might remember. Kitty is a terrific addition to the show, and we’re looking forward to seeing Penny back in Albert Square.”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.