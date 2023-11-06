Brannings REUNITED! EastEnders confirms return of another iconic character
Another Branning family member is set to return to EastEnders alongside Lauren.
EastEnders has announced that Penny Branning is set to return to Walford alongside her cousin Lauren Branning.
Jack Branning’s daughter Penny is making her way back to Walford after 15 years of living in France with her mum, Selina. But now she is on her way to Albert Square, alongside her cousin Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) - but what brings the pair back to their former home remains to be seen.
The role of Penny has been recast, with rising star Kitty Castledine taking on the character in her first major television role after graduating from the London Academy of Music and Drama (LAMDA) this summer.
Fans will remember that Penny made her first appearance on the Square in January 2008, when Jack was dating Ronnie Mitchell (Samantha Womack). At the time the character was played by Mia McKenna-Bruce, who has since gone on to play Tee Taylor in CBBC's Tracy Beaker Returns and The Dumping Ground.
Jack revealed to Ronnie the shocking reason why Penny was in a wheelchair was because of his criminal activities as a corrupt police officer. Before his life in Walford, one of Jack's dodgy informants deliberately hit Penny with his car in revenge for being sent down.
Penny's spinal cord was severed during the ordeal and left her paralysed from the waist down.
During her short time on the Square, Penny and Ronnie struggled to bond, but she got on well with her aunt Tanya Cross (Jo Joyner).
Speaking of joining the show, Kitty said: “I didn’t expect to start my EastEnders journey so soon out of drama school – I can’t believe it! My whole family are EastEnders fans, and I remember sitting on my Nanny Kay’s lap to tune in, and now they get to watch me in Albert Square.
"The inclusion of disabled talent on screen is so important to me as a wheelchair user, so I’m thrilled to be playing a character as feisty and cool as Penny. She’s thrown into the middle of the drama straight away, and I can’t wait to see what she gets up to.”
EastEnders Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw added: “It’s been a long time since Penny Branning was in Walford, and she’s a very different person from the one our viewers might remember. Kitty is a terrific addition to the show, and we’re looking forward to seeing Penny back in Albert Square.”
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.