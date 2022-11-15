What happened to Penny Branning in EastEnders? Everything you need to know

With the Branning family at the forefront of the EastEnders drama lately and Jack's (Scott Maslen) daughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) currently going through a heartbreaking mental health battle, it has led fans to wonder what has happened to another one of the Branning brood — Penny Branning.

Penny is the daughter of Jack and his first wife Selina Branning (Daisy Beaumont) and was only in the soap for a short while, appearing from January to April 2008.

Since leaving the Square 14 years ago, fans are all questioning what happened to Penny Branning in EastEnders? And where did she go? If you're needing a refresher on where the youngster went after her time in Walford, we've got the answers...

What happened to Penny Branning in EastEnders?

Penny made her first appearance on the Square in January 2008, when Jack was dating Ronnie Mitchell (Samantha Womack).

Jack revealed to Ronnie the shocking reason why Penny was in a wheelchair was because of his criminal activities as a corrupt police officer. Before his life in Walford, one of Jack's dodgy informants deliberately hit Penny with his car in revenge for being sent down.

Penny's spinal chord was severed during the ordeal and left her paralysed from the waist down.

During her short time on the Square, Penny and Ronnie struggled to bond, but she got on well with her aunt Tanya Cross (Jo Joyner).

In April 2008, Selina decided to move to France to be with her parents and take Penny with her, but during Penny's goodbye dinner cooked by Tanya, it was apparent that Penny didn't want to leave Walford behind.

However, Jack persuaded her to go to France with Selina.

Where did Penny Branning go?

Penny left Walford in April 2008 to live in France with her mum, Selina. She hasn't returned to the Square since.

Who plays Penny Branning in EastEnders?

Penny was played by Mia McKenna-Bruce, who has since gone on to play Tee Taylor in CBBC's Tracy Beaker Returns and The Dumping Ground.

She's also acted in The Witcher, Netflix film Persuasion, the BBC series Get Even, Vampire Academy, Holby City, Last Train to Christmas and many more.

