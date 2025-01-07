Casualty spoilers: Indie Jankowski in shooting terror!

Indie Jankowski doesn't have a great start to her medical career in Casualty episode Bite the Bullet.

Viewers get to see what Indie Jankowski is made of when she heads out on her first official paramedic shift in Casualty episode Bite the Bullet on Saturday 11 January 2025 at 9.20pm (See our TV Guide for listings).

When events at a deadly drive-by shooting take a sudden and tragic twist, the inexperienced rookie’s first day may be her last…

Elsewhere in the third episode of the 11-part Public Property boxset, cocksure surgeon Sean Redmond sets his sights on one of the nurses, Faith Cadogan’s world starts to crumble, and Jodie Whyte does something so outrageously unprofessional that you will have no option but to shout at the TV!

Full Casualty spoilers for Bite the Bullet below…

Indie Jankowski tested in deadly shooting shout out

Student Indie Jankowski has a lot to prove when she officially joins the Holby City paramedic team this week on placement. Yet the eager rookie gets off to a dubious start when she lies to boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) about passing an important cardiac care module, which she’s completely failed, before even leaving the ambulance headquarters!

For her first shift Indie (Naomi Wakszlak) is paired with seasoned medics Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) and Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) and manages to impress both of them - twice! Firstly, when she moves an unattended van blocking traffic while they’re en route to a deadly shooting. And secondly, when she tricks injured gunman Jas Radcliffe (Immanuel Yeboah) into handing his weapon over by lying that he’s in danger of losing his leg!

Indie Jankowski stares down dangerous armed patient Jas in Casualty episode Bite the Bullet. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Calling it quits?

As they’re preparing to return to the ED, however, the young medic is faced with a horrific realisation when she spots a trail of blood leading into an alleyway away from the scene. Following her instincts she tracks down another gunshot victim - Sam Caldwell, a ten-year-old boy who has been caught in the crossfire!

As Teddy begins treating deathly ill Sam (Jensen Clayden, Heartstopper, EastEnders), Indie’s inexperience comes to light and she freezes at a critical moment in his life and death treatment before being taken off his care.

With Sam’s life hanging in the balance and his distraught mum Colleen (Laura Bayston, Slow Horses, Doctors) wrestling with the nightmare of losing her son, will traumatised Indie quit?

Is Jan Jenning resigned to losing new recruit Indie? (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Jodie makes a MAJOR mistake!

On the day of his wife Thea’s funeral, anxious new dad Aaron Bayliss (Jack Wilkinson) turns up at the ED worried about why baby Elsie isn't feeding. Nurse Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) immediately drops everything to help the grieving widow and even calls in a favour to ensure Elsie is treated immediately.

Grateful Aaron invites Jodie and consultant Dylan Keogh (William Beck) to the funeral. And although senior medic Dylan cautions her about blurring professional and personal lines Jodie ultimately decides to attend the wake, where she ends up making a series of damning and career ending mistakes. But who will pay the price for her errors in judgement?

When we say MAJOR, we mean MAJOR. We're not cap locking for the good of our health here! (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Also in Casualty this week

Harsh home truths from her angry son, Luka, leave stressed nurse Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) reeling this week. That, coupled with the reappearance of Astrid Watson (Gina Isaac, Holby City, The Bill) - a former patient and acquaintance from Narcotics Anonymous, who previously appeared in 2024 episode Shame the Devil - shake Faith’s hard-won sobriety and sense of self.

Will she relapse when the family social worker makes a shocking decision?

Luka (Tom Mulheron) gives his mum cause for concern... (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Flirty surgeon Sean Redmond (Seth Somers) sets his sights on nurse Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari). Is Rida as hostile to his charms as she appears or will he manage to get her number?

Romance for Rida? We see that heart in the background and yes, we are going to read too much into it! (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Doctor Rash Masum’s (Neet Mohan) discomfort in lying to his cousin Tariq Hussein (Manpreet Bachu) increases after Sean discovers that he’s keeping his uncle Kareem’s (Ravin J. Ganatra) cancer diagnosis a secret. Will Sean be sympathetic to the impossible situation Tariq’s dad has placed Rash in?

Tariq is in the dark regarding his father's health. Will this cause bad blood between the cousins? (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Nurse Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) becomes increasingly concerned about Nicole Piper’s (Sammy T. Dobson) postpartum health. If the recently released Casualty trailer for Public Property is any barometer, she’s right to be worried…

Is Ngozi on to something or being overly protective of girlfriend Nicole? (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Acting clinical lead Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) instructs Jodie to familiarise herself with the hospital’s code of conduct as every member of staff’s online behaviour is being monitored in light of the complaints about the junior nurses’ viral video. Unfortunately, by the time the credits roll, the horse of decency has bolted in spectacular fashion! Our advice, do not miss this episode!

Siobhan is also deeply concerned when Faith turns up for her shift with an injury and, after seeing a whispered conversation between the nurse and her partner Iain, jumps to conclusions… Are Siobhan’s instincts on point?

Siobhan's concerned when Faith arrives at work with a badly injured hand. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Casualty episode Bite the Bullet airs on BBC1 on Saturday 11 January 2025 at 9.20pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.