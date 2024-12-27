Casualty spoilers: Dylan Keogh tells a dangerous lie!
Airs Saturday 04 January 2025 at 9.10pm on BBC1.
Senior doctor Dylan Keogh digs himself into a potentially career ending hole in Casualty episode On Trial on Saturday 04 December 2025 at 9.10pm (See our TV Guide for listings),
In this second episode of the 11-part Public Property boxset Dylan throws the dice on both his and Jodie Whyte’s future with an unnecessary lie.
Also this week, Nicole Piper considers the pros and cons of seizing romance while there’s still time. Rash Masum becomes ensnared in a secret that could tear a relationship apart. Faith Cadogan faces a shocking chapter for her family. And new surgeon Sean Redwood is introduced to viewers for the first time.
Full Casualty spoilers for On Trial below…
Dylan Keogh struggles
Doctor Dylan Keogh makes a dodgy decision in Casualty this week, in a misguided bid to protect nurse Jodie Whyte!
Picking up directly after last week’s shocking tragedy when a car carrying pregnant Thea crashed into the restaurant where they were having dinner, at Holby ED Jodie (Anna Chell) and Dylan (William Beck) attempt to come to terms with the outcome of the on-site emergency C-section.
Dylan’s method of coping is to throw himself back into work as the department faces an influx of injuries following an attack at a music club, while Jodie cleans up after the accident and attempts to comfort driver Aaron Bayliss (Jack Wilkinson).
Siobhan suspicious
Meanwhile, acting clinical lead Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) is suspicious when she discovers Jodie was drinking prior to helping Dylan with the life or death surgery at the scene and demands to know if she was drunk at the time…
Dylan snaps
Just as Jodie is about to answer Siobhan, Dylan furiously defends his junior colleague and insists she only had one glass of wine!
Perplexed by his actions, Jodie later quietly catches up with Dylan to ask why he lied. What will Jodie make of his answer?
Speaking of answers…
Aaron has questions as a loved one’s condition deteriorates.
When the police are called in, will Jodie confirm Dylan’s lie, or come clean about her alcohol intake?
Introducing Sean!
Doctor Rash Masum’s day gets off to a bad start when he turns up at Holby ED for his shift, only to run into surgeon Sean Redmond. Well, who runs into who is actually a bone of contention, but the upshot is Sean (newcomer Seth Somers) has spilled a hot drink over Rash (Neet Mohan) and dropped his new phone in the process.
When Sean insists he pays to fix his phone, Rash scoffs before being called away to work duties. But it looks like battle lines have been drawn between the two medics…
To complicate matters, it turns out that Rash’s cousin, doctor Tariq Hussein (Manpreet Bachu) is pals with Sean. This could get interesting!
Also in Casualty this week
Dylan has some explaining to do to his new girlfriend Sophia Peters (Kellie Shirley). Not only did he cancel on their date, he took Jodie out for dinner instead. All round, not a day of sound judgement for our Dyl.
Meanwhile, Stevie can’t help but query the nature of Dylan and Jodie’s relationship…
Paramedics Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) and Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) are on high alert as they attend a stabbing incident at the Sound Warehouse music venue. In the midst of the chaos and panic, they discovered two badly injured people, who are mysteriously connected…
Rash is surprised when Siobhan tells him there’s a patient asking for him. It turns out it’s his uncle Kareem (Ravin J. Ganatra), and he doesn’t want his son Tariq to know he’s been admitted!
Nurse Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) hits it off with Sean, while there are signs her former friendship with Rash is permanently damaged.
Bored of maternity leave Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) returns to work, where she learns that best pal and possible love interest Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) is planning to leave Holby soon. Will they finally admit their feelings for each other?
While Advanced Clinical Practitioner Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) is caught up in an intriguingly sinister patient storyline, her fella, paramedic Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson), is holding the fort at home where her son Luka Malinovsky (Tom Mulheron) is celebrating his birthday. But heartbreak is in the post for Faith when she returns home after her shocking shift.
And, finally, Siobhan and Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) continue to clash - how long can they keep their bitterness from the rest of the team?
From an entertainment point of view, hopefully not long. Fingers crossed for a salty public showdown between these two excellent characters!
Recently when jokingly asked who would win in a fight between Siobhan and Stevie, Melanie Hill replied: "Oh, it’s a tough one that... I think Siobhan every time. Steve will think she’d win, but I think Siobhan has got the experience. She's long in the tooth!"
Casualty episode On Trial airs on BBC1 on Saturday 04 December 2025 at 9.10pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.
If you are affected by any of the storylines in this week's Casualty, please know that help and support is available via BBC Action Line https://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline/
With twenty years of experience as an entertainment journalist, Elaine writes for What’s on TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and www.whattowatch.com covering a variety of programs from gardening and wildlife to documentaries and drama.
As well as active involvement in the WTW family’s social media accounts, she has been known to get chatty on the red carpet and wander into the odd podcast.
After a day of previewing TV, writing about TV and interviewing TV stars, Elaine likes nothing than to relax… by watching TV.
