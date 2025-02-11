Casualty spoilers: Jodie Whyte flashback special!

Jodie Whyte’s reputation is in tatters at Holby ED following the revelation that she slept with Aaron Bayliss after his wife’s funeral and inadvertently caused the arrest of consultant Dylan Keogh.

Now, with friends and colleagues turning their backs on her, this week the BBC medical drama dives into the nurse’s past and examines the origins of her reckless behaviour in Casualty episode Jodie on Saturday, February 15 2025 at 9.20pm (See our TV Guide for listings).

Here’s everything you need to know about the eighth episode of the 11-part Public Property boxset.

Casualty spoilers for Jodie below…

Jodie Whyte - flashback special

Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) is at the centre of this special standalone episode, which flashes back to January 2020 when she was a student midwife at Brockwell Hospital Maternity Unit.

There, under the critical eye of stern senior midwife Maria Mayhew (Laurie Brett - see below for more on the guest cast and characters), Jodie is proving to be a talented medic.

On the home front, however, Jodie’s life is about to fall apart. She’s shocked to discover that her mum, Rachel (Lucy Lowe), has secretly stopped chemotherapy treatment after years of battling cancer…

At first Rachel and her carer Sheila Addison (Cathy Murphy) keep the truth from Jodie, but it’s not long before she works it out.

Do Maria and Henry spell double trouble for Jodie? (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Jodie’s world implodes

Jodie’s distraught after Rachel passes away while she’s at work. To make matters worse, the call to return home comes in just as she is about to go into surgery with a vulnerable patient.

Later after her shift, unable to face her grief, Jodie starts a steamy affair with married consultant Henry Somerville (Max Brown), but it isn't long before she lands herself in hot water.

When the truth comes out, Jodie misses out on a permanent position at the unit to fellow student Vicky Coleman (Amy Darton) and is sent packing in disgrace. Not unlike her current situation in 2025, where Dylan Keogh (William Beck) faces being struck off as Jodie’s misdemeanours come to light!

Will Jodie change her ways before she loses everything?

Lucy Lowe plays Jodie's mum Rachel Whyte. More info below. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Who’s who in Casualty episode Jodie

Jodie Whyte - played by Anna Chell

Anna Chell shines in Casualty's origin story examining the root cause of Jodie Whyte’s recklessness. (And now we know why she's so good with Aaron's newborn daughter Elsie!) (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Troubled Jodie Whyte is played by Casualty regular Anna Chell (The Bay), who was introduced in Welcome to the Warzone in April 2023 . Since then she’s been at the forefront of numerous dramatic storylines, including the revelation that clinical lead Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) was her estranged father.

Currently in Holby she’s central to the Public Property boxset. In this flashback episode, viewers are taken back to 2020 when Jodie was just starting out on her career and hoping to land a permanent job at the Brockwell Hospital Maternity Unit, until personal tragedy strikes…

Henry Somerville - played by Max Brown

The charming consultant has a steamy affair with Jodie. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

A recent addition to the Brockwell Hospital Maternity Unit, lead consultant Henry Somerville (Max Brown, Sister Boniface Mysteries, Nolly, The Royals, Grange Hill) is immediately taken with Jodie and embarks on an ill-advised affair with the student midwife. When push comes to shove, however, will he stick up for her or go into self preservation mode?

Maria Mayhew - played by Laurie Brett

Where do Maria's loyalties lie? (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Senior Midwife Maria Mayhew Laurie Brett (EastEnders, Shetland, Traces, Waterloo Road) runs a tight ship at Brockwell’s maternity unit. But with shortages and increasing demands on staff time, no one is immune to making mistakes. The question remains, when lives are on the line, will she stand up for her brightest and best student or scapegoat Jodie and give her her marching orders?

Vicky Coleman - played by Amy Darton

Things get sticky between Vicky and Jodie. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Student midwife Vicky Coleman (Amy Darton, Doctors, Invitation to a Bonfire) is Jodie's best friend at the maternity unit. Yet, unlike her drinking buddy, Vicky’s not nearly as competent as she should be. In theory they’re rivals for a single upcoming permanent position at the hospital, but everyone knows Jodie is the superior candidate and practically a shoo-in… until she isn't!

Rachel Whyte - played by Lucy Lowe

Rachel struggles to open up to Jodie about her pain. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Single mum Rachel Whyte (Lucy Lowe) is devoted to her daughter, and delighted that she’s following in her nursing footsteps. Yet, after years of cancer treatment, she decides to stop chemotherapy without telling Jodie. Soon after her distraught daughter makes the discovery for herself, Rachel passes away, leaving lonely Jodie floundering in a painful sea of grief and clinging onto an inadvisable life raft in the form of Henry.

Sheila Addison - played by Cathy Murphy

Kindly Sheila (played by Cathy Murphy, pictured) is torn between loyalty to Rachel and concern for Jodie. (Image credit: Shutterstock.)

Rachel’s carer and confidante, Sheila Addison (Cathy Murphy, Holby City, EastEnders), does everything she can for her patient and her daughter, Jodie.

Ali Ackley - played by Faye Weerasinghe

Have Ali and Lucas cause for concern? (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Jodie’s patient Ali Ackley (Faye Weerasinghe) is an anxious first time mum, who’s concerned that something is wrong with her unborn baby. And her equally inexperienced partner Lucas McQueen (Conor Glean) isn’t much help! Jodie does her best to quell their fears, even when Maria demands she gives them short shrift.

Also starring in this special standalone episode are Yasmine Bouabid (The Road to Paradise, Doctor Who), as patient Imani Elasmin, Kristin McIlquham (Halcyon Heights, Eye Spy), as recovering drug addict mum-to-be, Ronnie Potts, and Becky Bowe (Boat Story, Emmerdale), as expectant mum Chantelle Hayes.

Anna Chell on Jodie Whyte’s Public Property journey

“Jodie’s a good nurse but is easily wrapped up in moments that could crush her career,” says Anna Chell, who plays her. “She grabs things with both hands without thinking about the consequences.”

“She’s deeply disappointed in herself that she’s betrayed Dylan and put him in this position. It’s a habit of hers to break things that goes back to her childhood trauma.

“Her self-worth hits an all-time low and she finds herself at rock bottom.”

What does the future hold for Jodie, and will it be a repetition of her past? Find out in Casualty episode Jodie on BBC1 on Saturday 15 February 2025 at 9.20pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.