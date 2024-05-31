Sister Boniface Mysteries season 3: release date, cast, episodes and everything we know

Sister Boniface Mysteries season 3 sees the cozy crime hit returning for a new series of cases. The series has already arrived in the US, but is coming to the UK very soon!

After being caught in a blizzard en route home in the 2023 Sister Boniface Christmas Special, Lorna Watson's sleuthing nun is back on our screens to tackle a fresh set of mysteries.

Life in Great Slaughter seems as dangerous as ever. This third series opens with "Never Too Deadly To Die", a James Bond-themed episode that sees one of the stars screen-testing to be the next "Agent Best" ending up murdered. Plus, Detective Sam Gillespie (Max Brown) has to contend with seeing Ruth with her new beau, Kingsley Markham.

Here's everything you need to know about Sister Boniface Mysteries season 3.

Sister Boniface Mysteries season 3 began streaming on BritBox in the US on April 24, 2024.

The series will have its UK TV premiere on Drama on Friday, June 7 at 9 pm. New episodes will air in the same place on a weekly basis, but you'll also be able to stream all episodes of Sister Boniface Mysteries season 3 on UKTV Play.

Sister Boniface Mysteries season 3 cast

You can't have the show without Sister Boniface, and Watson is clearly loving her role. When season 3 was first confirmed in 2023, she said: "Playing Sister Boniface is a dream, as is filming in the Cotswolds so I'm thrilled to be back for another series.

"I can't wait to get the team back together, jump on the Vespa and see what crimes there are to solve in series three!"

In addition, the Sister Boniface Mysteries season 3 cast also includes Max Brown as DI Sam Gillespie, Jerry Iwu as DS Felix Livingstone, Miranda Raison as local reporter, Ruth Penny and Ami Metcalf as Constable Peggy Button.

When we spoke to him, Max Brown let slip that Denis Lawson (New Tricks) had joined the show as a film producer looking for the new fictional spy, Agent Best. Plus, Alex McQueen (The Thick Of It) plays a dollmaker in episode two, and Friday Night Dinner star Mark Heap guest stars in the series' third episode as "Professor Y".

Sister Boniface Mysteries season 3 plot

Sister Boniface tangles with a deadly scorpion in season 3. (Image credit: BBC Studios 2024)

A plot summary from UKTV for the series teases a few of the mysteries that our sister and her crime-solving crew will be tackling, including: "A famous organist is murdered mid-tune in the chapel, Great Slaughter's first sci-fi convention results in a mysterious kidnapping and a 'dead cert' at the screen tests for the new 'Agent Best' ends up, well... dead. To top it all, Felix has a challenge of his own when his fiancée Victoria arrives from Bermuda with an ultimatum that could change everything..."

Sister Boniface Mysteries season 3 full episode guide

Below, you can find a short summary for each of the cases our sleuthing sister will be facing in Sister Boniface Mysteries season 3:

Episode 1: Sister Boniface is shaken and stirred when one of the screen-testing stars for the new Agent Best film is murdered.

Sister Boniface is shaken and stirred when one of the screen-testing stars for the new Agent Best film is murdered. Episode 2: Sister Boniface finds herself on the hunt for a killer doll when a local toymaker is discovered stabbed to death in a locked room.

Sister Boniface finds herself on the hunt for a killer doll when a local toymaker is discovered stabbed to death in a locked room. Episode 3: When a 'Professor Y' convention descends on the village, Sister Boniface finds herself investigating the mysterious disappearance of the show's creator.

When a 'Professor Y' convention descends on the village, Sister Boniface finds herself investigating the mysterious disappearance of the show's creator. Episode 4: When the Head Nose of a famous fragrance dynasty is found slain in his study, Sister Boniface must sniff out a killer.

When the Head Nose of a famous fragrance dynasty is found slain in his study, Sister Boniface must sniff out a killer. Episode 5: Sister Boniface investigates when TV show Glory Be arrives at St Vincent's and the battle to win chorister of the year turns deadly.

Sister Boniface investigates when TV show Glory Be arrives at St Vincent's and the battle to win chorister of the year turns deadly. Episode 6: When Great Slaughter Cricket Club's arrogant star player is murdered, Sister Boniface must do all she can to catch the killer.

When Great Slaughter Cricket Club's arrogant star player is murdered, Sister Boniface must do all she can to catch the killer. Episode 7: Mrs Clam goes undercover when glamorous door-to-door saleswomen arrive in Great Slaughter, bringing make-overs and murder with them.

Mrs Clam goes undercover when glamorous door-to-door saleswomen arrive in Great Slaughter, bringing make-overs and murder with them. Episode 8: Felix's wedding fast approaches but can Sister Boniface unveil the killer in the wedding party before the big day?

Is there a trailer for Sister Boniface Mysteries season 3?

A Sister Boniface Mysteries season 3 trailer has not been released at the time of writing, but we'll include it here if and when one arrives.