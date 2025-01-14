Casualty spoilers: Can Stevie Nash save Dylan Keogh from getting fired?

Stevie Nash suspects Jodie Whyte is lying in Casualty episode Defamation on Saturday, January 18 2025 at 9.20pm (See our TV Guide for listings), but can she prove it?

Picking up after last week’s shock indiscretion by the junior medic, Stevie launches a full on investigation in a bid to protect Dylan Keogh!

Elsewhere in the fourth episode of the 11-part Public Property boxset, Nicole Piper collapses, Jacob Masters is terrified for his son, and Indie Jankowski is sorely tempted to lose it with a rage-inducing patient!

Full Casualty spoilers for Defamation below…

Stevie Nash steps up for Dylan Keogh

Consultant Stevie Nash oversees a shock hospital investigation this week when grieving new father Aaron Bayliss makes a complaint about Dylan Keogh and starts a campaign to get him fired!

At first Dylan (William Beck) is furious when Stevie (Elinor Lawless) breaks the news and reveals that the hospital board have asked her to interview the team about working with him. But in time will he come to realise that she has his back?

Dylan trusts Jodie completely... (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Jodie blackmailed

If you’ve not yet watched last week’s episode and don’t want to know any major spoilers - look away now!

Everyone else, lean in closer, we’ve got news!

You know widower Aaron who bedded Jodie on the evening of his wife’s funeral?

He’s a journalist!

Aaron (Jack Wilkinson) turns up at Holby ED this week and threatens to reveal his and Jodie’s one-night-stand unless she helps him end Dylan’s career.

Why Dylan? Well, Aaron believes that our Dyl killed his wife Thea when he performed an emergency caesarean section at the scene of a car crash earlier this month.

Aaron corners Jodie outside Holby ED. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

The only person who can clear Dylan’s name is Jodie, who was there when he operated. However, last week when Jodie slept with Aaron after his wife’s funeral (sorry, call us judgemental but we can’t say this enough: After. His. Wife’s. Funeral!!!!!) she dropped Dylan right in it, by implying that the diligent doctor had a choice about whether or not he could have saved Thea as well as their baby daughter Elsie.

Now Aaron threatens to expose the nurse if she doesn’t help him ruin Dylan’s career.

Knowing she’s in the wrong, yet desperate to save her job, Jodie attempts to avoid Stevie and the entire investigation.

Yet the shrewd senior medic becomes suspicious when she uncovers discrepancies about the events at the crash.

Will Stevie uncover the truth?

Say what you want about Jodie, but Anna Chell is knocking it out of the park as the impulsive nurse, who has got herself in an ethical and moral pickle. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Rida is all of us!

Nurse Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) clocks the exchange between Jodie and Aaron and realises that her friend has done something reckless. Wanting to know what, Rida confronts her and is utterly floored when Jodie reveals the tangled web she’s created.

Furious Rida gives it to Jodie with both barrels! Will she spill the beans as the odds become stacked against Dylan?

Will Rida come clean to Dylan? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Also in Casualty this week

Paramedic Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) is shaken when he visits his son Blake Gardner (David Ajayi) at his mental health facility and discovers he’s sporting a nasty black eye. Not satisfied with Blake’s explanation, Jacob decides he needs to get him to safety!

Jacob questions Blake's safety... (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Jacob turns to psych nurse Sophia Peters (Kellie Shirley) for advice, but doesn’t like what she has to say…

In trying to take care of his family, will the exhausted medic push himself too far?

Sparks fly between Jacob and Sophia. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Aaron Sidwell who played Ian Beale’s eldest son Steven in Eastenders on and off between 2007 and 2017 until his character was killed off, guest stars in Casualty this week as irate landlord Tyler Gossage.

Look who's back and causing trouble in Holby! EastEnders star Aaron Sidwell, that's who! (Image credit: BBC.)

Tyler is savaged by a dangerous dog while trying to collect overdue rent at a rundown property. Soon afterwards, trainee paramedic Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak) discovers his tenant dead in the kitchen. This causes Tyler to go on a tirade about the money he’s lost out on and sets him off on a time-consuming rant, even though he’s in danger of dying!

Can the shocked young paramedic keep her cool and convince money-grabbing Tyler to let them bring him to Holby ED, even though it means leaving his flash car unattended?

Indie finds Tylers comments hard to stomach... (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Doctor Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) decides to try and reconcile his cousin Tariq Hussein (Manpreet Bachu) and uncle Kareem (Ravin J. Ganatra) after he learns Kareem needs surgery yet still doesn’t want his son to know about his cancer diagnosis. Determined to broker peace, Rash sets up a family dinner at his home.

Will it be a success?

Rash acts as a go-between for his cousin and uncle. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Nurse Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) grows more concerned about Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) even though the junior doctor brushes her off. Matters come to a head, however, when Nicole collapses at work. Is she gravely ill?

What causes Nicole to collapse? (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Paramedic boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) asks Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) to mentor Indie. Is he up for the challenge?

Meanwhile, during his interview with Stevie, he provides a vital piece of evidence...

Teddy gives Stevie food for thought. (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

And finally, fans of Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) have cause for concern.

Following her son Luka’s (Tom Mulheron) shock decision to live with his gran, her mum, the nurse is distracted and appears to have forgotten that her paramedic boyfriend Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) is signed up for an upcoming HEMS training programme. Is this forgetfulness completely down to grief over Luka refusing to talk to her, or is something else going on?

Faith struggles as her family falls apart... (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Casualty episode Defamation airs on BBC1 on Saturday 18 January 2025 at 9.20pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.