Casualty spoilers: Iain Dean killed in horror plunge?

Iain Dean sacrifices himself in Casualty episode Precipice on Saturday 25 January 2025 at 9.20pm (See our TV Guide for listings)… Can he possibly survive a 12 metre plummet to his death?

Elsewhere in the fifth episode of the 11-part Public Property boxset, Stevie Nash goes into shock when her HEMS training goes horribly wrong, a colleague asks Teddy Gowan to lie for them, and the net tightens around an unsuspecting Dylan Keogh after Aaron Bayliss publishes a damning article.

Full Casualty spoilers for Precipice below…

Iain Dean in death plunge

Iain Dean is no stranger to danger, but this week the Casualty paramedic makes the ultimate sacrifice when his Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) training goes horrifically wrong.

The episode opens with Iain (Michael Stevenson) and consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) undergoing specialist training for medics who rescue and treat patients in treacherous conditions.

The pair, who are already close thanks to Iain’s relationship with Stevie’s best friend Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell), work well together. So much so in fact, that Iain is there for Stevie when she encounters a shock face from her past!

Iain Dean is on hand to support a shaken Stevie... (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Well, isn’t that just Rich?

Stevie is floored when she comes face to face with Rich Walker!

Last year Stevie had a steamy affair with the fireman before finding out he was married to Holby ED Acting Clinical Lead Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill).

Soon afterwards she came clean to Siobhan, although it meant the end of their friendship, and removed Rich (Michael Keogh) from her life…

Now, Rich wants to speak with her, but the confused consultant just wants to run away!

Rich suddenly realises why Stevie hasn't been replying to his messages - she's blocked him! (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Stevie’s confession

Stevie is thrown for a loop when HEMS team leader Marilyn Finnerty (Michele Moran, The Hardacres, Hotel Portofino) insists that she works with Rich!

Put on the spot, flustered Stevie refuses, which brings her to Marilyn’s attention for all the wrong reasons…

Iain, who’s privy to the whole story, is supportive of Stevie, who in turn reveals that she really wanted to impress Marilyn because she plans to move to HEMS full time to escape her past with Rich and present animosity with Siobhan!

Stevie faces her worst fears. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Hanging in the balance

Iain reassures Stevie and the pair embark on a simulated climbing exercise, which involves abseiling down a rocky cliff edge into a deep gorge while lumbered with heavy rescue equipment and without a back up rope.

Terrifyingly, as they’re midway way down, one of the ropes snaps! Iain remains calm, while Stevie panics.

Assured by the overhead crew that they can quickly re-secure them, quick thinking Iain instructs Stevie to gently remove any excess baggage in a bid to lessen the weight on the line…

But there’s bad news from above when the crag master (Dan Mazhindu) reveals that their remaining rope is beginning to fray!

Iain makes a deadly decision... (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Iain’s deadly decision

With their lives on the line, the clock ticking, and suspended perilously over dangerous terrain, Iain decides to take matters into his own hands.

He cuts himself loose and plummets to his death in order to save Stevie!

Will Iain die?

This isn't Iain's first brush with death, but tragically it could be his last. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Also in Casualty this week

Paramedic Teddy Gowan and student Indie Jankowski treat evasive patient Paris Wythenshawe (Terrelle Kay) when she has breathing difficulties.

While waiting in an ambulance queue outside Holby Hospital, Paris’ dodgy boyfriend Andy Stevenson (Joshua Whincup, Hijack) does a bunk shortly before she goes into cardiac arrest. With rookie Indie (Naomi Wakszlak) too panicked to treat the woman, Teddy (Milo Clarke) takes over and stabilises her just in the nick of time.

Now Teddy’s got questions for Indie! The newcomer confesses that she’s not yet passed her cardiac care module but begs Teddy not to tell their boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher).

Given he’s just been assigned to mentor Indie and Jan is his aunt, what will he decide?

Will Teddy be ruled by his head or his heart when Indie makes her confession? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Junior doctor Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) is burning the candle at both ends as she takes on extra shifts while attempting to support her friend Rosie Cornwall (Nicola Chegwin) and new baby son Nicholas.

During this week’s fraught shift, Nicole takes a shine to aid worker Chris Stonall (Howard Ward, Little Boy Blue, Downton Abbey), who has not long returned from working internationally in refugee camps. But as Chris’s condition worsens and his son Niall (Simon Shorten, My Policeman) turns up, she realises that all is not what it seems…

And she’s not the only one!

Those closest to Nicole have an inkling that she’s struggling, but by the time the credits roll, viewers alone will get a unique and shocking insight into what the medic is truly experiencing…

Is Nicole pushing herself too hard? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Acting Clinical Lead Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) pulls nurse Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) aside before her shift starts and shows the junior medic a damning newspaper article about consultant Dylan Keogh (William Beck).

In the piece written by grieving father Aaron Bayliss (Jack Wilkinson), the journalist blames Dylan for the death of his wife. Jodie, however, is deeply relieved that her name isn’t mentioned - and with good reason!

Jodie is revealed her night with Aaron remains a secret - for now! (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Later, Aaron calls the nurse and asks to see her and Jodie agrees - to best friend Rida Amaan’s disgust.

When Jodie meets Aaron at The Anchor, he makes her a questionable proposal…

What does he want and will she agree?

Jodie is at Aaron's beck and call... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Meanwhile, as news of Iain’s plight reaches the ED, his nearest and dearest are distraught. Jan is in tears, Siobhan speechless, and frightened Faith hopes against hope that her deepest fears are not about to come true.

How will Faith come to terms with the devastating news about Iain? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

And finally, in the aftermath of the day’s dark events, Stevie makes a decision about her future at Holby ED…

News of Iain Dean's fate sends shockwaves around Holby ED. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casualty episode Precipice airs on BBC1 on Saturday 25 January 2025 at 9.20pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.